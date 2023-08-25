After a slow start to the new season, Manchester United hope to show their best as they face off against Nottingham Forest in Premier League action.

United have started the season in underwhelming fashion with an unimpressive win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in week one and a loss to a strong Tottenham Hotspur team in week two. Manager Erik ten Hag started identical lineups on both occasions with varying levels of success, but will need to update his starters after midfielder Mason Mount picked up a hamstring injury and defender Luke Shaw reportedly out with a muscle injury, per The Athletic.

Forest also have three points from their opening two games and will pin hopes on Taiwo Awoniyi, whose in strong form to start the season. This matchup, though, serves as an uphill battle for a side that narrowly avoided relegation last season.

Here's what to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, August 26 | Time: 9 a.m. ET

Saturday, August 26 | 9 a.m. ET Location: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

Old Trafford -- Manchester, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Manchester United -340; Draw +430; Nottingham Forest +900

Storylines

With one win, one loss, and uneven performances in both matches, United have yet to truly show their best at this early stage of the season. While captain Bruno Fernandes and new goalkeeper Andre Onana have found some success in the first two games of the 2023-24 campaign, the attack led by Marcus Rashford has yet to truly announce itself and the midfield seemed suspect in the team's win over Wolves to open the season. Eyes will be on how ten Hag changes the lineup to account for Mount's absence, and if he makes other alterations to improve the performance.

Forest boast the same record as United early on in the season -- they opened the season with a 2-1 loss at Arsenal but rebounded with a 2-1 win over promoted side Sheffield United the next week. Though they are undeniably the underdogs in this matchup, they can take confidence from the fact that they kept the margin tight against Arsenal and that United have some noticeable weaknesses so far this season. United States men's national team goalkeeper Matt Turner has slotted in well since arriving from Arsenal this month, while Awoniyi has two goals in two games.

Prediction

United have the quality to see out the victory against Forest, but do not expect a high-scoring affair if the Red Devils' attack keeps this up. Pick: Manchester United 1, Nottingham Forest 0