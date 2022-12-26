The Premier League is back after the World Cup break.

Who's Playing

Nottingham Forest @ Manchester United

Current Records: Nottingham Forest 3-8-4; Manchester United 8-4-2

What to Know

This Tuesday, Nottingham Forest is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of two goals per contest. They will take on Manchester United in a holiday battle at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Old Trafford. Both clubs are tiptoeing into their match after sneaking past their previous opponents.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace six weeks ago, but Nottingham Forest stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 win.

Speaking of close games: Man United slipped by Fulham 2-1 six weeks ago.

Their wins bumped Nottingham Forest to 3-8-4 and the Red Devils to 8-4-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Nottingham Forest and Man United clash.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest

Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Old Trafford

Old Trafford TV: NBC Universo, USA Netowrk

NBC Universo, USA Netowrk Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free.)

fuboTV (Try for free.) Odds: United -333; Draw: +400; Forest +900 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Craving more coverage of the beautiful game? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more. From Champions League to Serie A, Premier League to MLS, we've got you covered.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.