Heading into the World Cup break, Newcastle United are in a better position than expected as the team in this matchup that will end the weekend in the top four no matter what happens in the last week of play before the break. But, since the Magpies are already six points ahead of Chelsea in seventh place, Eddie Howe could deliver a decisive blow ahead of the break. Callum Wilson has played his way into the England squad and will be looking to show Gareth Southgate why he should be more than just a backup option for Harry Kane in Qatar.

Unbeaten in nine, Newcastle are on an impressive run of form while Chelsea are looking to find their feet as Graham Potter's honeymoon period is over. The Blues haven't won in their last four Premier League matches, but they certainly have a chance to turn things around.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Nov. 12 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Nov. 12 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location : St. James' Park -- Newcastle upon Tyne

: St. James' Park -- Newcastle upon Tyne TV: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

NBC | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Newcastle +129; Draw +235; Chelsea +205 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Newcastle: Callum Wilson should be good to go and generally on the injury front, Howe is in a good spot. The loss of Alexander Isak has been a large blow but a manageable one with the form of Wilson. Ryan Fraser is a late fitness test for the game but would have to settle for a place on the bench if he can go while Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth and Paul Dummett are out.

Chelsea: It will be down to a late fitness test for Jorginho as he has returned to training from his ankle injury but may only be able to make the squad. That could give Conor Gallagher a chance to shine in midfield following his England call up for the World Cup. Edouard Mendy will need to perform better in net as Kepa Arrizabalaga will be ruled out of the match as well. Carney Chukwuemeka will also miss the match with a thigh injury while Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, and N'Golo Kante are all sidelined until further notice.

Prediction

Newcastle have been pushing aside all challengers due to their defensive strength and it will be no different as Chelsea falters coming to town. Pick: Newcastle 2, Chelsea 1