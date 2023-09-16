The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Brentford @ Newcastle United

Current Records: Brentford 1-3-0, Newcastle United 1-0-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

St. James' Park

NBC

What to Know

Brentford have enjoyed a two-game homestead but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against Newcastle United at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at St. James' Park.

Brentford haven't lost a game since May 6th, a trend which continued last Saturday. Neither they nor Bournemouth could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have been struggling to pick up a victory, as their matchup against Brighton & Hove Albion made it three losses in a row. Newcastle United took a 3-1 hit to the loss column at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion last Saturday. Newcastle United didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Brentford fell just short of Newcastle United by a score of 2-1 in their previous matchup back in April. Can Brentford avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Newcastle United is a huge favorite against Brentford, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -184 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Newcastle United won 3 games and tied 1 game in their last 4 contests with Brentford.