Newcastle will host Paris Saint-Germain in a 2023-24 UEFA Champions League showdown on Wednesday. The English side is playing its first Champions League tournament in 20 years and enters Wednesday's match full of confidence after winning three straight league matches. They host a PSG squad that boasts some of the best goal-scoring in Europe, but are coming off a demoralizing 0-0 draw against Clermont Foot in Ligue 1 play.

Kickoff from St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Newcastle vs. PSG odds list Newcastle as +135 favorites (risk $100 to win $135) on the 90-minute money line, with PSG listed as +195 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch PSG vs. Newcastle

Newcastle vs. PSG date: Wednesday, Oct. 4

Newcastle vs. PSG time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for PSG vs. Newcastle

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from betting expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Newcastle vs. PSG, Green is picking the match to end in a draw for a +275 payout. The expert acknowledges that both sides have potent goal-scoring, but he sees this match ending in a stalemate.



While Newcastle has a strong backfield, they could fumble against Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembélé. At the same time, PSG's defense has been inconsistent and could be challenged by forwards Alexander Isak and Miguel Almirón. However, Green doesn't expect a blowout from either team.

"You should not expect too many goals, and these teams could end up cancelling each other out," Green told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

