After big performances midweek for both sides, this is a fascinating match to watch. Under the new management of Nuno Espirito Santo, Chris Wood was able to score a hat trick against Newcastle United, while Alejandro Garnacho welcomed Sir Jim Ratcliffe to the Manchester United ownership group with a brace in a comeback victory over Aston Villa. It's a match where the first to four goals may win, but both teams have the firepower to get that done.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



USA | FUBO (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo's Pro, Elite and Premier plans. Odds: Nottingham Forest +220; Draw +250; Manchester United +115

Storylines

Nottingham Forest: While Espirito Santo's management of the club so far has been impressive, this is a match that could get personal as former Manchester United player Anthony Elanga will suit up for the tricky trees. With four goals and five assists in 19 appearances, Elanga has been driving Nottingham Forest forward which also is showing United what they could've had by sticking with him.

Manchester United: As the injury list grows by the day there isn't much that Erik ten Hag can do except hope from magic from Garnacho. The young winger has improved earning more playing time even with Marcus Rashford back in the starting XI. With the winter transfer opening soon, United players could be looking to impress.

Prediction

Despite Nottinham Froest's strong home form, Manchester United will be able to get the goals that they need to pull off a victory. Pick: Nottingham Forest 1, Manchester United 2