Manchester United enter their match against Nottingham Forest facing an injury crisis. And despite the home team being in the relegation zone, things won't get any easier facing them, especially if the team may be a little fragile after blowing a 2-0 lead to Sevilla in Europa League this week. Margins are thin at the top and bottom of the table so there's a lot on the line for both of these clubs and Erik ten Hag will need the team to produce.

Winless in their last five matches, Steve Cooper will hope that the home support at the City Ground will be enough to help Forest topple United. Forest have fallen back into the relegation zone due to struggling to score with only four goals in their last five games.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Apr. 16 | Time : 11:30 a.m.

: Sunday, Apr. 16 | : 11:30 a.m. Location : The City Ground -- Nottingham

: The City Ground -- Nottingham TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

USA | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Nottingham Forest +390; Draw +275; Manchester United -145 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Nottingham Forest: Cooper is beginning to get good news on the injury front, but it won't result in reinforcements for this current week. Keeper Dean Henderson could return to training soon while Renan Lodi, Ryan Yares, Gustavo Scarpa, and Serge Aurier are all on the mend. While Cooper would rather have them available now, in a game where Forest may not get a result even if they were at full strength, there's no reason to push things. Willy Boly could miss the season after suffering a setback while Chris Wood and Giulian Biancone are fully sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Manchester United: Ten Hag will have one eye on Europa League play as the team can't afford to lose anyone else to injury. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof will partner in central defense with Lisandro Martinez out for the season and Raphael Varane also injured. Marcus Rashford will miss the match while Luke Shaw will undergo a late fitness test. Scott McTominay will also be a game time decision.

Prediction

Despite Manchester United's injury woes, Forest's defense allows teams too many chances to score so they'll pull out a victory at the City Ground. Pick: Nottingham Forest 1, Manchester United 2