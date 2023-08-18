Week two action in the Premier League kicks off on Friday.

Who's Playing

Sheffield United @ Nottingham Forest

Current Records: Sheffield United 0-0-1, Nottingham Forest 0-0-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: The City Ground

The City Ground TV: USA Network

USA Network Online Streaming: fubo (Try for free)

What to Know

Nottingham Forest will be playing at home against Sheffield United at 2:45 p.m. ET on Friday at The City Ground. The two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

Nottingham can only go 1-1 at best against Arsenal this season after their first game on Saturday. Nottingham Forest put up a good fight, but they still had to settle for second after a 2-1 defeat on Saturday.

Sheffield's game on Saturday was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but sadly it didn't stay that way. They fell just short of Crystal Palace by a score of 1-0. Sadly, the loss only continues a disappointing trend for the Blades: they've now lost three straight matchups with Eagles.

Nottingham is expected to win their second matchup of the season, and that's good news given their solid 2-2-1 record as favorites last season. Betting on them to play a draw was the clever bettor's play last year: a $100 dollar bet on that outcome in every EPL matchup gave those bettors a nice $1,518.00 profit.

Both these teams took a loss in their season openers, leaving them with identical 0-0-1 records. Check back here after the game to see if either team can find more success this time around.

Odds

Nottingham Forest is a solid favorite against Sheffield United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -114 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.