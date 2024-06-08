As the Golazo 100 rolls on, we're already looking forward to the next edition especially considering that Christian Pulisic was the only American to make this one coming in at 81st. Specifically, it's a chance to look at the next group of Americans who could push for inclusion after a summer that includes Copa America and the Olympics along with a transfer window that could change their club fortunes. Coming up with 25 names is easier said than done due to the lack of depth in some positions of the player pool, that's where it's important to note that these would all be players who make the 100 in ideal conditions.

With that out of the way, let's look at the 25 Americans with the best shot to join Pulisic on this list next season:

Matt Turner -- Goalkeeper, Nottingham Forest

Matt Turner's imperfections might be the focal point of the discourse about him, but as things stand the 29-year-old is rightfully the USMNT's first choice in goal. He possesses a fairly strong ability to make a save when compared to his American colleagues, none of whom have been able to adequately challenge him for the No. 1 role. That might change one day with prospect Gabriel Slonina rising up the ranks but for now, it's Turner's spot to keep.

Gabriel Slonina -- Goalkeeper, Chelsea

After a mixed season in Belgium, there are questions about what's next for Gaga Slonina especially since Chelsea already have their number one keeper set for next year. He may end up going on loan to the Championship which wouldn't be enough to make the next edition, but considering his potential, a loan to a top five league could still be in the cards and a breakout season there would cause quite a rise and could even see Slonina challenge Turner for the number one role.

Sergino Dest -- Fullback, Barcelona

Another player whose season arguably could've put them in the mix for this year's Golazo 100, Dest getting injured to end the season was quite a blow. Not only will PSV not take up his buy option but it also means that Dest will miss Copa America which raises questions about how Gregg Berhalter will line up. But, depending on where he is next season, continuing the good form at PSV will get him closer to a list like this.

Antonee Robinson -- Left Back, Fulham

While Christian Pulisic was the USMNT player with the flashiest season in Europe, Antonee Robinson may have silently had the most impressive one. He was possibly the Premier League's best left back during the 2023-24 campaign, notching six assists and leading in a handful of other statistical categories. He ranked second for dribbles with 102 and had the most interceptions in the league with 80, channeling that excellence in big games like Fulham's 4-3 loss to Liverpool, when he effectively shut out Mohamed Salah. Of the USMNT players who missed out on the Golazo 100, he arguably has the most potential to make the cut in the near future.

Kevin Paredes -- Winger/Wing Back, Wolfsburg

Few things are more exciting to the USMNT faithful than a youth prospect steadily rising up the ranks, and Kevin Paredes has done just that over the last year. The reigning U.S. Soccer Young Male Player of the Year is now a fixture for Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, demonstrating attacking prowess over the course of the season with three goals and an 82.3% passing accuracy in the final third. A trip to the Olympics is much more likely than a spot on the Copa America roster, but the 21-year-old feels like he's on the cusp of finding a place on the senior national team.

Lennard Maloney -- Midfield, Heidenheim

An odd inclusion at face value, Lennard Maloney appeared in 29 matches for 1. FC Heidenheim while they finished in a European spot in only their first season in the top flight. The club did impressive things with him in the center of it all and now they'll have a chance to make the Europa Conference League proper. While Maloney is the third choice defensive midfielder in the USMNT picture, at only 24, he's someone who could be knocking on the door for starts sooner than later.

Cameron Carter-Vickers -- Defense, Celtic

Cameron Carter-Vickers' journey to a steady USMNT roster spot has been a meandering one – he made his national team debut in 2017 and went three years without being capped before Gregg Berhalter reintegrated him into the squad. It's hard to remember he's just 26, but the defender is making a case to be ranked higher on the center back depth chart with steady playing time at Celtic, easily emerging as one of the best in his position in Scotland. At long last, he earned his position as USMNT mainstay.

Mark McKenzie -- Center Back, Genk

Mark McKenzie is a player who feels so close to breaking into the starting XI, but also so far away from it at the same time. It's hard to judge McKenzie in a national team shirt when he has been so much better in Belgium. One of the players directly impacted by Tim Ream playing so many minutes, McKenzie will get his chances to show that he belongs with the USMNT over the next year but the next step is to take them.

Reggie Cannon -- Fullback, QPR

Getting back to playing soccer regularly with QPR, Reggie Cannon is an American who could be on the move sooner than later, and with the uncertainty at right back there is a role there if he's able to take it. Cannon is good in possession but hasn't had much consistency at the club level to really settle down and earn a regular role with the national team. If his next move can provide that, a breakout season could be in the cards.

Chris Richards -- Center Back/Midfield, Crystal Palace

Chris Richards is another one of those American youth prospects who end up in Europe at an early age and struggle to find the right fit for some time, but the 24-year-old may have just landed in the right place with Crystal Palace. He slotted in well as a defensive midfielder and center back during the 2023-24 campaign and has some attack-minded skills with six chances created, one goal and one assist over the course of the season. He also played a crucial role in Oliver Glasner's impressive managerial start after taking over in March, so Palace – and Richards – will be worth keeping an eye on next season.

Tim Ream -- Center Back, Fulham

Few athletes hit their stride in their 30s, but Tim Ream has admirably done so to the point that Pep Guardiola once wished he was 10 years younger. The late bloomer's days with the USMNT are likely numbered, and at 36 his age is finally beginning to show. That said, he still ranks high amongst the national team's center back options and even if he's not in the picture soon, there are likely still minutes that could be earmarked for him at this summer's Copa America.

Weston McKennie -- Midfield, Juventus

After almost leaving Juventus during the summer, McKennie returned and led the midfield putting in his best creative season with seven league assists and pulling Juve to a Champions League berth. While it was still a season where Juventus underperformed overall since they expect to be Scudetto contenders, the American was one of their lone bright spots and is someone who the USMNT leans on every match. Now that he's back in Europe's premier competition, McKennie won't miss out on the next 100.

Tyler Adams -- Midfield, Bournemouth

Injuries have hindered Tyler Adams since the 2022 World Cup, but even in his absence, it's clear the USMNT's midfield benefits from his presence. He led the USMNT for touches per game with 80 and posted a passing accuracy of 90.2%, ranking 12th in the tournament with 8.3 recoveries per game. Adams also serves as a strong foundation for the team's offense, posting a passing accuracy of 100% in the final third and creating two chances in four matches.

Johnny Cardoso -- Midfield, Real Betis

When Cardoso moved to Real Betis, he was expected to spend a season on the bench and possibly push for more minutes next season but instead, he became integral to the Betis midfield both scoring and providing goals. A potential option alongside or at times instead of Tyler Adams, Cardoso may be the member of the USMNT who has seen their stock rise the most in 2024.

Yunus Musah -- Midfield, AC Milan

U.S. Soccer's 2022 Young Male Player of the Year has remained a constant in the senior team, even as Berhalter tinkers with different combinations in Adams' absence. There's still room for him to grow especially after his first season with AC Milan, where he posted a nearly 90% passing accuracy, created 14 chances and notched two assists, but for now, there's no reason to count him out for team selection ahead of the Copa America.

Luca de la Torre -- Midfeild, Celta Vigo

Luca de la Torre is arguably an unknown quantity in a national team jersey, but his strong season with La Liga's Celta Vigo might just change that. He scored one goal and notched four assists in league play during the 2023-24 season, creating 27 chances as he cemented himself as a mainstay for Spain's 13th place team. The 26-year-old has a rightful place as a contender for the Copa America roster, and may make the midfield picture more fascinating if he can fight for minutes during the tournament.

Jack McGlynn -- Midfield, Philadelphia Union

The lone player to make the list while being in MLS right now, it feels like only a matter of time until McGlynn moves abroad. He has already garnered interest from PSV and is a regular starter for the Philadelphia Union who is on his way to the Olympics. A strong showing in Paris will only go toward accelerating his breakout.

Malik Tillman -- Attacking Midfield, PSV

Malik Tillman went from substitute to starter for PSV during the 2023-24 season, ensuring they would make his loan deal permanent ahead of the next campaign. It was an impressive feat that included strong showings in the UEFA Champions League when he registered a crucial assist in a 2-2 draw with Sevilla that helped PSV make it to the round of16, starting both of their games in the knockouts before being eliminated by eventual finalists Borussia Dortmund. It will be fascinating to see how the 22-year-old follows up a breakout campaign since there's still room for improvement, much like there is for his fellow young national team colleagues. He's earned his spot in the meantime, though, and may play a sizable role in the Copa America.

Gio Reyna -- Winger/Midfield, Borussia Dortmund

There's a growing list of impressive individual moments from Gio Reyna in national team colors, most recently playing a crucial role in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals and final. The 21-year-old is sorely missing consistency, though. His club season was essentially a waste with little playing time at both Dortmund and the on loan at Nottingham Forest. There's no doubt that he boasts the most potential of any player in the USMNT's pool, and the hope is that he will showcase that again at the Copa America. The wish for many, though, is that he finds consistent club minutes to finally fill in the gaps in a career full of question marks so far.

Brenden Aaronson -- Midfield, Leeds United

Speaking of lost seasons, this season felt like a step back for Aaronson as he struggled for playing time during the first half of the campaign on loan from Leeds. but when Union Berlin needed him in the stretch run he was there providing assists when it mattered. Someone who will bounce back from that learning experience, Aaronson is another player where everything depends on where he moves during the summer.

Tim Weah -- Winger/Wing Back, Juventus

Timothy Weah is quickly emerging as one of Berhalter's go-to players on the front line, partnering well with Pulisic over the fall as they both impressed on the wings. The 24-year-old, though, has added some range to his game during the 2023-24 season by playing as a wingback for Juventus, which could add a new layer of usefulness to his game for the USMNT.

Folarin Balogun -- Forward, Monaco

Now that he's fully bedded in at Monaco, Balogun will enter the 2024-25 season as a starting striker on a Champions League team. While improvement will be expected, there's no reason to think it won't come especially with there being a chance that someone else could win Ligue 1 now that Kylian Mbappe has left Paris Saint-Germain. There isn't a much better situation that a striker can be in.

Josh Sargent -- Forward, Norwich City

Before getting injured, Sargent was in the running for the Championship Golden Boot, and Norwich City were on track to get promoted. While the season didn't end the way they would've liked, Sargent did find his groove at the nine and if he's able to continue leading the line, more goals will come for him. There is the issue of being at best the second choice striker for the USMNT when healthy, but there are a lot of games so there's no reason that he can't play significant minutes even with Balogun around.

Haji Wright -- Forward, Coventry City



Almost pushing Coventry City to the FA Cup final and turning the tide for the USMNT when it mattered in Concacaf Nations League, Wright put himself on the map after not being very involved during the World Cup in Qatar. Now adding that he can play winger to his bag of tricks, Wright will have more of an opportunity for minutes even though striker is a loaded position for the USMNT. Even if he does stay at Coventry, there is enough of a chance that he could lead them to promotion to the Premier Leauge and also earn himself a place in the Golazo 100.

Roster

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest), Gabriel Slonina (Chelsea)

Defenders: Sergino Dest (PSV), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Reggie Cannon (QPR), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Tim Ream (Fulham)

Midfielders: Lennard Maloney (Heidenheim), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), Yunus Musah (Milan), Luca De La Torre (Celta Vigo), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union), Malik Tillman (PSV)

Forwards: Christian Pulisic (Milan), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin), Tim Weah (Juventus), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Haji Wright (Coventry City)

