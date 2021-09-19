Paris Saint-Germain host Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 on Sunday with this encounter a first major domestic test for Mauricio Pochettino and his star-studded squad. Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were unable to click against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League in midweek and the French superstar was forced off with an injury which threatened to keep him out here. Meanwhile, OL won their Europa League opener away at Rangers as Peter Bosz's philosophy starts to take hold.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Sept. 19 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Parc des Princes -- Paris, France

TV: beIN Sports | Live Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: PSG -275; Draw +450; Lyon +700 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

PSG: With Marco Verratti out and Mbappe present despite a knock, the returns of Angel Di Maria and Idrissa Gueye will be a big boost for Pochettino. Although he will be potentially delayed in getting Messi, Neymar and Mbappe to function fully together, it allows for him to focus on getting the Brazilian up to speed and more involved with Di Maria ideal for that given his understanding with both and Mauro Icardi who could also come in. No Verratti means that the midfield will likely be clunky once more but Gueye's ability to win the ball will be appreciated immediately as PSG start to form their identity ahead of Manchester City's UCL visit.

Lyon: Les Gones have picked up after a slow start to the season and the 2-0 victory in Scotland was gritty which suggests that Bosz's ideas are starting to be listened to after some initial reservations. A win in Paris like last term's success could bring OL back to within four points of PSG which illustrates the gap already forming between the capital club and the chasing pack.

Prediction

An entertaining encounter with a narrow home win at the end. Pochettino and his players know that they need to convince after looking lost at times in Belgium while Messi will be keen to mark his home debut with a goal. Pick: PSG 2, Lyon 1