Just when you thought Lionel Messi couldn't do anything else to drop your jaw, he goes off and does this. On Saturday night, Messi recorded five assists and one goal in the second half as Inter Miami destroyed the New York Red Bulls, 6-2. He became the first player in MLS history with six goal contributions in a single game while also becoming the only player to record five assists in a single MLS contest.

NYRB entered the match at Inter with a pretty solid defensive record, allowing just one goal per game through 10 matches. That goals-allowed number took a huge hit in a wild attacking display as Inter Miami have now scored at least three goals in four consecutive matches.

Messi found the net once and then provided a hat trick of assists to Luis Suarez while delivering two more to new man Matias Rojas.

On the fifth goal of the game, Messi and Suarez just toyed around with the NYRB defense as if they were playing against an amateur side. Take a look:

In the process, Messi became the first player in Inter Miami history to record 10 goals and 10 assists in a single season, doing so just 35% of the way through the 2024 campaign.

That victory kept Inter three points clear atop the Eastern Conference and well on their way to a playoff berth.