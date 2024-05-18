With the season coming to a close, Arsenal still have a slim shot at English Premier League glory. The Gunners (27-5-5) need to not only defeat Everton in Sunday's match, but will need West Ham to either pull off a stunning victory or a draw when they face table-leading Manchester City. Arsenal sit second on the table with 86 points, two shy of the Citizens, but could own the tiebreaker if they find themselves even in points after Sunday's matches. The Toffees (13-9-15), 15th on the table, have 40 points after having eight points docked in penalties this season, and would love nothing better than to play the role of spoiler.

Arsenal vs. Everton money line: Arsenal -700, Draw +700, Everton +1600

Arsenal vs. Everton over/under: 3.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Everton spread: Arsenal -2.5 (+115)

Arsenal: The Gunners have a league-best goal differential of plus-61 in Premier League action this season

Everton: The Toffees have scored 39 goals in league play in 2023-2024, second-worst among the 20 teams

Why you should back Arsenal

Forward Bukayo Saka helps power the Gunners' offense with a team-high 16 goals and eight assists in 35 appearances, all starts. He has scored two goals and added one assist over the past four matches, taking 16 shots with seven being on target. In a 3-0 win over AFC Bournemouth on May 4, he scored a goal on seven shots, including three on net. He also had a goal on three shots, including two on target in a 3-2 win at Tottenham Hotspur on April 28. For the season, he has taken 109 shots with 37 on net.

Another solid weapon on offense has been midfielder Kai Havertz. The 24-year-old German has three goals and two assists over the past four matches. In a 5-0 win over Chelsea, he scored a pair of goals on four shots, all on target. He had a goal and an assist in the win at Tottenham. In 36 appearances, including 29 starts, Havertz has scored 12 goals and added seven assists on 56 shots, including 23 on target. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Everton

Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is among the Toffees' leading scorers. In 31 matches, all starts, he has scored seven goals and added two assists on 44 shots, including 20 on net. In Saturday's win over Sheffield United, he registered the lone goal after taking four shots, including three on target. He had an assist in a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on April 21.

Another option on offense is forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The 27-year-old has scored seven goals and added two assists in 31 appearances, including 25 starts. He has been red hot of late, scoring three goals and adding an assist over the past five matches. In the May 11 win over Sheffield, he posted an assist. He had goals in a 1-1 draw with Luton Town and in wins over Liverpool (2-0) and Burnley (1-0). See which team to pick here.

