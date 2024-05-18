Manchester City can wrap up another year of domination in the English Premier League with a victory on Sunday over West Ham United. The Citizens (27-7-3), who have won eight consecutive EPL matches, can win their fourth consecutive championship and sixth in the past seven years. It would also be their 10th title in their illustrious history. West Ham (14-10-13), who are ninth on the table with 52 points, are coming off a 3-1 win over Luton Town on May 11 to close out their home slate.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. ET at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. Manchester City are -1200 favorites (risk $1200 to win $100) in the latest Manchester City vs. West Ham odds. West Ham United are +2200 underdogs, a draw is priced at +1000 and the over/under for total match goals is 4.5. Before locking in any West Ham vs. Manchester City picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

Now, Green has broken down Man City vs. West Ham from every angle and revealed his picks and English Premier League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for West Ham vs. Man City:

Manchester City vs. West Ham money line: Manchester City -1200, Draw +1000, West Ham United +2200

Manchester City vs. West Ham over/under: 4.5 goals

Manchester City vs. West Ham spread: Manchester City -2.5 (-140)

MANC: The Citizens have scored 93 goals in EPL play, tops in the league

WH: The Hammers have a minus-12 goal differential in league play in 2023-24

Why you should back Manchester City

Forward Erling Haaland is a prolific scorer who leads the Citizens with 27 goals and five assists on 111 shots, including 54 on target. He has scored seven goals over the past four matches. In a 5-1 win over the Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 4, he scored four times on eight shots, including a whopping seven on target. He scored two goals in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Also powering the Citizens' offense is midfielder Phil Foden. The 23-year-old has 17 goals and eight assists in 34 appearances, including 32 starts. He has taken 92 shots, including 44 on net. He scored two goals on three shots, including two on target, in a 4-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on April 25. He scored a goal on two shots in a 4-0 win over Fulham on May 11. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back West Ham

Forward Jarrod Bowen has flexed his scoring muscle this season and leads the Hammers with 16 goals and six assists in 34 appearances, all starts. He has peppered the net with 82 shots, including 34 on target. He took seven shots with two on net in a 3-1 win over Luton Town on May 11. He had a goal and an assist in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool on April 27.

Midfielder James Ward-Prowse is one of three West Ham players to register seven goals on the season, and has seven assists to match. The 29-year-old scored a goal on two shots in the May 11 win over Luton Town. In the last meeting against Manchester City, he scored the Hammers' lone goal in a 3-1 loss on Sept. 16. In that match, he took two shots, both on target. See which team to pick here.

