After Lionel Messi missed Inter Miami's rivalry game against Orlando City with a knock, the Herons will hope that their talisman is fit for a home match against D.C. United to continue taking MLS by storm. Messi is putting up numbers that have never been seen before in this league with 10 goals and 12 assists in only nine games played. MLS counts secondary assists in their league stats which leaves him averaging more than two goal contributions per game

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, May 18 | Time : 7:30 p.m.

: Saturday, May 18 | : 7:30 p.m. Location : Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

: Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida TV: None | Live stream: MLS Season Pass

None | MLS Season Pass Odds: Inter Miami -210; Draw +260; D.C. United +475

Storylines

Inter Miami: They're top of the eastern conference with the most goals scored of any team in the league, so things couldn't be going much better for Inter Miami in the early stages of this season. While the defense is still a concern, it doesn't matter if you can still score more than your opponents and the Herons have done just that. The addition of Matias Rojas has boosted the attack as the Paraguayan has three goals and one assist in only four matches played

D.C. United: Miami's scoring is one thing but D.C. United are having quite the scoring season of their own as Christian Benteke has scored 11 of their 20 goals this season. The job for Miami is simple enough that if they stop Benteke that they should win, but with the form that the Belgian has been in, that will be easier said than done.

Prediction

Miami will get back to their winning ways at home but behind Benteke, D.C. United will hit the back of the net too. Pick: Inter Miami 3, D.C. United 2