The lineups are in for today's Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool (you can watch all the Champions League action today and for the rest of the tournament on CBS All Access). As expected Liverpool front three of Mohammed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane are all starting today and Thiago Alcantara has returned from injury. Henderson has continued to slot into center back. RB Leipzig has American Tyler Adams starting today at right bacl.

You can check out the complete lineups below and for more coverage of the match be sure to check out our live blog.

RB Leipzig

Starting XI:Gulacsi; Mukiele, Upamecano, Klostermann; Adams, Sabitzer, Kampl, Angelino; Nkunku, Haidara, Olmo

Bench: Martinez, Henrichs, Konate, Halstenberg, Orban, Sorloth, Hartmann, Hwang, Kluivert, Poulsen

Liverpool

Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Henderson, Robertson; Thiago, Wijnaldum, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Bench: Adrian, Kelleher, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Origi, Davies, R. Williams, Phillips, Cain, Clarkson, N. Williams