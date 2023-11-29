The Champions League is back in action across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

PSV @ Sevilla

Current Records: PSV 1-2-1, Sevilla 0-2-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the next leg of the Group Stage is ready to kick off on Wednesday. PSV will face off against Sevilla in the Champions League Group Stage at 12:45 p.m. ET on November 29th at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. PSV's last three Champions League games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

On November 8th, PSV kept a clean sheet against Lens. They beat Lens by a goal, winning 1-0. PSV's only goal came from Luuk de Jong in minute 12.

Meanwhile, Sevilla didn't score on November 8th, probably because they only made one shot at the goal. They fell 2-0 to Arsenal. Arsenal's two goals came from Leandro Trossard at minute 29 and Bukayo Saka at minute 64.

The draws set PSV's record at 1-2-1 and Lens' at 1-2-1.

So who gets one step closer to being crowned Champion and who takes a step back? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other Champions League content.

Odds

Sevilla is a slight favorite against PSV, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +159 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

PSV and Sevilla tied in their last contest.

Oct 03, 2023 - Sevilla 2 vs. PSV 2

Champions League broadcast schedule



All times Eastern