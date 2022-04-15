After a defeat to Chelsea last week that raised the specter of another 9-0 defeat for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side, Southampton will be looking to get back to winning ways as they welcome Arsenal to St. Mary's on Saturday. They are not the only team in need of an upswing in form.

Back-to-back defeats for the Gunners leave them with precious little room for further wobbles as they vie with Tottenham for fourth place. By the time they kick off on the South Coast, Arsenal could have a six-point gap to make up on their north London rivals. Here is how you can watch the game and what you need to know:

How to watch

Date: Saturday, April 16 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

Location: St. Mary's -- Southampton, United Kingdom

TV and live stream: Peacock Premium

Odds: Southampton +270; Draw +260; Arsenal -105 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Southampton: Last week's 6-0 loss to Chelsea extended a frustrating run of results for the Saints, who have picked up just a single point in the Premier League since the start of March, conceding 15 goals in five games. With survival long since secured but chances of an European place gone there can be precious little to motivate Hasenhuttl's troops, who similarly staggered across the finishing line last season.

Each place in the Premier League is worth over £1 million in prize money alone but will that be enough to convince Southampton to undertake a late charge? There is at least a full squad to pick from though Hasenhuttl did report "one or two smaller issues" in his Thursday press conference.

Arsenal: Saturday's meek loss to Brighton may yet prove to be the moment when the wheels fell of an impressive season, a surprisingly meek Emirates Stadium responding to a performance lacking in character and tactical nous from Mikel Arteta's side, which expects to see Thomas Partey join Kieran Tierney on the sidelines for the remainder of the season. Meanwhile, Granit Xhaka looks an awkward fit at left back even if he is preferred to a natural in Nuno Tavares; Alexandre Lacazette seems to cling onto the starting striker role by default.

"I think you're going to see two teams that are hurting," said Arteta, "we are hurting after we lost the last two games, and we want to perform and win. I'm sure that after their home defeat they had they will want to do the same."

Prediction

Arsenal's desperate need for a win might just be enough to carry the day in what could be a tough game for both the players and those watching on. PICK: Southampton 1, Arsenal 2