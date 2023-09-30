The Premier League is back in action on Saturday with the weekend's most anticipated matches.

Who's Playing

Liverpool @ Tottenham Hotspur

Current Records: Liverpool 5-1-0, Tottenham Hotspur 4-2-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV: USA Network

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Liverpool at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Tottenham Hotspur will really need to gear up for this challenge, as Liverpool will be their toughest opponent yet.

Tottenham Hotspur has not lost a game since May 20th, a trend which continued on Sunday. Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw. The only reason Tottenham Hotspur dodged a loss was the performance of Heung-Min Son, who scored both goals for the team.

Meanwhile, Liverpool put another one in the bag on Sunday to keep their undefeated season alive. They walked away with a 3-1 win over West Ham United. The score was all tied up 1-1 at the break, but Liverpool was the better team in the second half.

Tottenham Hotspur's record is now 4-2-0. The win for Liverpool kept them at an undefeated 5-1-0.

This match might be decided by the goalies, as both both teams are dynamite on defense. Not much gets by Tottenham Hotspur, who's sitting on a stellar 77.2% save percentage this season. Don't expect Liverpool to give away easy goals, though: their save percentage of 77.9% is nothing to scoff at.

Tottenham Hotspur couldn't quite finish off Liverpool in their previous matchup back in April and fell 4-3. Will Tottenham Hotspur have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Liverpool is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +118 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Liverpool won 8 games and tied 2 games in their last 10 contests with Tottenham Hotspur.