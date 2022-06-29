Our team put together in-depth stories on the transfer priorities for Europe's biggest clubs, including a breakdown of what is likely to happen with every player in the squad.

Here's a brief look at them:

AC Milan

The Serie A champs are sitting pretty after their incredible run to the title, ending an 11-year wait to return to the summit of Italian soccer. But that doesn't mean Stefano Piolo and company don't have a lot of work to do to contend in Europe. Our Francesco Porzio took a look at the squad and thinks a new center back and Portuguese midfield Renato Sanches could help plenty.

Arsenal

The Gunners are having themselves a fine summer with Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City about to arrive. On top of that, Youri Tielemans of Leicester City could another creative piece in the midfield to take this team to the next level. Our James Benge takes a look.

Barcelona

If Barcelona are to do anything this season, a lot of it will likely hinge on if they are able to land Robert Lewandowski. Without him, they have a squad capable of winning the Copa del Rey. With him, there is no reason why they can't win La Liga and potentially contend in the Champions League. Roger Gonzalez took a look at what this talent-rich squad, though missing some depth, really needs.

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are proceeding as if Lewandowski isn't leaving, but they have signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool just in case. If they can keep the Polish superstar, they are sure-fire Champions League contenders. Our Jonathan Johnson offers the in-depth look for the Bavarian giants.

Chelsea

The failed Romelu Lukaku experience feels over, and the team is now being linked with the likes of Raphinha and Raheem Sterling. But where they really need to look is at center back with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen gone. Our resident Chelsea fan, Adi Joseph, has the breakdown.

Inter Milan

The Coppa Italia champs are getting Lukaku on loan, it appears. That partnership with Lautaro Martinez is what helped them win the Scudetto two seasons ago. While they may need to add some depth in defense, they are in a strong spot to contend. Porzio takes a deep dive into the Nerazzurri, with Paulo Dybala also potentially arriving.

Juventus

Paul Pogba is set to return and will stabilize the midfield, while the attack needs some serious depth with not much there besides Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa. Angel di Maria looks like a possible free transfer. A down 2021/22 season means the pressure is on now more than ever for Massimo Allegri. Porzio examines the Turin-based club.

Liverpool

The Reds did not wait for Mane to leave before bringing in his replacement in Uruguayan sensation Darwin Nunez. The former Benfica man is a true No. 9 with incredible potential. While it may impact the team's style, Benge feels evolving that frontline will be key to the team's success continuing under Jurgen Klopp.

Manchester City

This just may be the season where Manchester City win the Champions League. I know, you've heard that plenty in the past, but they now have as good a chance as ever before. That's what happens when you are arguably the best young striker in the world in Erling Haaland, and it won't surprise anybody if he scores 30 goals next season for his new club. They are deep everywhere, and while staying healthy will be key, our Chuck Booth looks at how they are only getting stronger.

Manchester United

The Red Devils are in limbo. They have not signed a single player yet, and they have only officially lost Nemanja Matic to a free transfer. Now, they are set to lose Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani on free transfers, so we have an already poor squad losing pieces. They need to make some serious moves soon. Booth takes a look at what will make them contenders.

PSG

After keeping Kylian Mbappe despite nearly losing him to Real Madrid, PSG once again find themselves with an incredibly deep squad that will be considered an utter failure unless they conquer Europe. Neymar's future appears uncertain, Lionel Messi hopes to produce more than he did in his first season, and they figure to be contenders in Europe once again. Whether they can show up when it matters remains to be seen. Jonathan Johnson examines the Parisians.

Real Madrid

Mbappe did not arrive, but the reigning European champs did add one former young AS Monaco superstar in Aurelien Tchouameni. While some may feel like their run to the UCL crown was a bit of a fluke due to being outplayed so many times in the knockout stage, they delivered when it mattered most. They have the world's best player in Karim Benzema, and they once again landed a coveted free agent center back in Rudiger. There 15th UCL crown could be just around the corner. Gonzalez take a look at Los Blancos and what they need to add.

Tottenham

Antonio Conte transformed this team from a Europa League club into a Champions League participant. Now he needs to build upon what he's accomplished. They've added Ivan Perisic, but more pieces are going to be needed to end their trophy drought. Booth takes a look at Spurs ahead of a highly-anticipated 2022-23 season.