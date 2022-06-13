Juventus are aiming to be back in the fight for the Scudetto next year after a difficult couple of seasons. After winning their ninth Serie A title in a row in 2020 under coach Maurizio Sarri, who took over after Massimiliano Allegri left, the Bianconeri struggled the following two years under Andrea Pirlo first and then Allegri again last season. The club achieved their minimum goal of playing Champions League's soccer, but the fans and club were not happy about the results and Allegri now needs to be back fighting for the title next year.

Last summer marked the end of the Cristiano Ronaldo era at Juventus, leaving Allegri with a giant hole to fill and he had some issues at the beginning of the season, but the winter signings of Dusan Vlahović and Denis Zakaria helped the team to reach the Champions League's spots. In the summer, sport director Federico Cherubini needs to find some good targets that will help the club to improve in the near future and return them to contending at the top of the table.

Juventus goalkeeper outlook

Staying: Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio

Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio Uncertain future: Mattia Perin

Szczesny is simply untouchable. The Polish goalkeeper is rated extremely highly by Allegri who preferred him over Gianluigi Donnarumma when the club had the option to sign the Italian player in the summer 2021. He will be the Juventus starter for the next year with third goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio also staying for sure after he extended his contract until 2023. It's uncertain the future of Mattia Perin, who might prefer to play as started somewhere else.

Ideal moves: Juventus are set pretty well with goalkeepers and are unlikely to change this structure for next season. Only loaning out Perin might force the club to find another second goalkeeper.

Juventus defense outlook

Staying: Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Danilo, Juan Cuadrado, Mattia De Sciglio

Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Danilo, Juan Cuadrado, Mattia De Sciglio Leaving: Giorgio Chiellini

Giorgio Chiellini Uncertain future: Daniele Rugani, Luca Pellegrini, Alex Sandro

After captain Giorgio Chiellini left the club at the end of his contract and decided to join Los Angeles FC to try something new, Juventus needs to find a replacement at center-back, especially considering the fact that new captain Leonardo Bonucci will turn 36 next year. Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt is definitely at the center of the current project, but he admitted that he expected something more in terms of results and ambitions and he might consider his future. He's unlikely to leave this summer, but Juventus need to find a good alternative to him and Bonucci, with only Daniele Rugani in the squad behind them as of now. Cuadrado has extended his deal until 2023 while De Sciglio will likely sign a new deal until 2025.

Ideal moves: There are no concrete names for Chiellini's replacement as but Juventus are definitely looking into the market and will make a decision very soon. The club had some contacts for former Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger who decided to join Real Madrid as free agent. On the left the club will look into some more options, considering the decreasing performances of Alex Sandro over the past several years, leaving Luca Pellegrini as the only option trusted by Allegri. This is definitely an area of the roster where sporting director Federico Cherubini needs to work to improve the team.

Juventus midfield outlook

Staying: Manuel Locatelli, Denis Zakaria,

Manuel Locatelli, Denis Zakaria, Leaving: Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey Uncertain future: Arthur Melo, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie

Cherubini and his staff need to work on outgoings, figuring out way to move on from some little used players with extremely high salaries. Aaron Ramsey will be back from his loan at Rangers and won't be part of the squad, while Brazilian midfielder Arthur is likely to leave if a club so much as glances briefly at him. After coming back from his injury, Weston McKennie's future is also in doubt. There are several clubs that have inquired about him over the last few months and he might leave if the right bid arrives, but there are none yet. Last year's signings, Locatelli and Zakaria, will stay at the club.

Ideal moves: The main target in midfield is Paul Pogba. The French player will leave Manchester United as a free agent this summer and he might go back to Turin or the second time without a transfer fee. Pogba started his youth career at Manchester United but then opted to move to Juventus in Italy as a free agent where he played four years between 2012 and 2016, playing 178 matches and scoring 34 goals while also providing 40 assists and winning four Serie A titles in a row. He moved back to Manchester United in the summer 2016 after the the English club payed a then record fee of €105 million. His second spell at United wasn't as successful as expected despite winning the UEFA Europa League under coach Jose Mourinho. He's the main target for Juventus and the name that all the fans are dreaming about. The 'Pogback' might be reality soon.

Juventus attack outlook

Staying: Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa,

Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa, Leaving: Federico Bernardeschi, Paulo Dybala

Federico Bernardeschi, Paulo Dybala Uncertain future: Alvaro Morata, Moise Kean, Kaio Jorge

Vlahović and Chiesa will be the stars of the club in the near future, while Juventus will try to find a solution for Moise Kean, who is expected to leave the club in the summer. Rising star Kaio Jorge might also leave on loan to get some game time somewhere else as he already had several offers last January but then Allegri decided to keep him on the roster until the end of the season.

Ideal moves: Juventus will also look for another winger, after Bernardeschi and Dybala leave at the end of their contracts. Angel Di Maria was a possibility but looks difficult now because the player wanted a one-year deal while the club wanted to offer him at least two years for financial reasons. As Sky Italy reported, Sassuolo's winger Domenico Berardi could be an option and talks have started between the two club. Also, Juventus will try to bring back Spanish striker Alvaro Morata to Turin after that his loan spell ended at the end of the season. The Bianconeri will sit down with Atletico Madrid to try to find a solution. Allegri rates Morata quite highly and the Spanish player played really well in the second part of the season alongside Dusan Vlahovic after his arrival from Fiorentina.