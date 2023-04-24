In the third round of the U.S. Open Cup, MLS teams will begin to enter the tournament as this round will feature 24 games and a lot of potential for upsets. While MLS clubs have dominated the tournament with Orlando City SC winning last season, lower division clubs have been going on dream cup runs like that of the Sacramento Republic who made it to the final last season.

Featuring local derbies galore as the Chicago Fire faces amateur side Chicago Hous AC and Inter Miami will meet Miami FC, what are some other things to look out for in the US Open Cup?

Here's the schedule, what to know and more:

Golazo Network Schedule

All times Eastern

Tuesday, April 25

Charlotte FC vs. South Georgia Tomenta, 7:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Wednesday, April 26

Miami FC vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Portland Timbers vs. Orange County SC, 10:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Schedule for the remaining matches

All times Eastern.

Tuesday, April 25

Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Maryland Bobcats, 7 p.m. (Bleacher Report App, YouTube)

Charleston Battery vs. Charlotte Independence, 7 p.m.

New England Revolution vs. Hartford Athletic, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit City vs. Minnesota United, 7:30 p.m. (Bleacher Report App, YouTube)

St. Loius City SC vs. Union Omaha, 8 p.m. (Bleacher Report App, YouTube)

Sporting Kansas City vs. Tulsa Athletic, 8:30 p.m. (YouTube)

Monterey Bay vs. San Jose Earthquakes (Bleacher Report App, YouTube)

Wednesday, April 26

Loudon United vs. Flower City Union, 7 p.m.

FC Cincinnati vs. Louisville City, 7 p.m. (Bleacher Report App, YouTube)

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Houston Dynamo, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta United vs. Memphis 1901, (Bleacher Report App, YouTube)

Columbus Crew vs. Indy Eleven, 7:30 p.m.

DC United vs. Richmond Kickers, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham Legion vs. Chattanooga FC, 8 p.m. (YouTube)

Chicago Fire vs. Chigaco House, 8 p.m.

Nashville SC vs. San Antonio FC, 8:30 p.m. (Bleacher Report App, YouTube)

New Mexico United vs. Phoenix Rising, 9 p.m. (YouTube)

Las Vegas Lights vs. Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Sacramento Republic vs. San Diego Loyal, 10 p.m. (Bleacher Report App, YouTube)

The Battle for Miami

These teams met last season in the Open Cup and it was a narrow 1-0 win for Inter Miami in front of a packed crowd. One of the newer local rivalries in cup play, it doesn't lack fan support. Miami has struggled in USL Championship play with only one win so far this season but in rivalry matches like this one, form can go out the window especially when MLS sides play rotated lineups in the early rounds of cup play. After a strong start to the season, Inter Miami are looking to end a run of six straight defeats.

Can Portland turn things around?

Another MLS team that could use a win sooner than later are the Portland Timbers. Below the playoff line in the Western Conference, injuries have really dented the team. While thy did get new signing Evander back in the fold, they're still without Filipe Mora, Sebastian Blanco, Yimmi Chara, David Bingham, Eryk Williamson and Claudio Bravo. With the number of first-teamers sidelined, this would hurt any team but the Timbers also don't have depth putting Gio Savarese in a tricky situation. Due to the additional game that it creates, and while this could also be the only route to silverware, they may not be all that distraught if they go out and can focus more on the league.

Can Tulsa do it again?

After already winning against FC Tulsa in the USL Championship, Tulsa Athletic eye another cupset. This time, it's Sporting Kansas City. Outside of Chicago House AC facing the Fire, this match will feature the largest gap between the teams that will meet. Sticking with the trend of likely cupsets, Sporting are bottom of the Western Conference with no wins and have only scored three goals in nine matches. While Peter Vermes has been one of the longest-tenured managers in MLS, at what point is it time for a change?