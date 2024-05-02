Everton look to match their season high with a fourth consecutive victory when they visit Luton Town in a 2023-24 English Premier League match on Friday. Everton (12-8-15), who won four matches in a row from Dec. 2-16, have not allowed a goal while posting three straight triumphs - all at home. Luton Town (6-7-22) are in the midst of a three-game losing streak and are in danger of relegation as they are 18th in the EPL table, one point behind Nottingham Forest in the race to avoid being demoted to the EFL Championship. The Hatters posted a 2-1 victory at Everton in their first meeting this campaign.

Kickoff at Kenilworth Road is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Toffees are +155 favorites (risk $100 to win $155) in the latest Everton vs. Luton Town odds, while the Hatters are +160 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Luton Town vs. Everton:

Everton vs. Luton Town money line: Toffees +155, Hatters +160, Draw +250

Everton vs. Luton Town over/under: 2.5 goals

Everton vs. Luton Town spread: Toffees -0.5 (+145)

EVE: The Toffees have scored four goals while going 0-3-6 in their last nine Premier League road matches

LT: The Hatters have gone 1-3-10 in their last 14 EPL contests



Why you should back Everton

The Toffees have gone 4-1-1 over their last six Premier League matches, posting a clean sheet in each victory and giving up just one goal in the draw. Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure are tied for the team lead with six goals apiece, with the former netting the lone goal for Everton in their loss to Luton Town last September. The 27-year-old Calvert-Lewin, who missed Everton's 1-0 triumph over Brentford over the weekend due to illness, has converted in three of his last four outings.

Doucoure has gone 13 contests without a goal but will be eager to end the drought and match the career high he set in 2017-18 while with Watford. One player who has heated up for the Toffees is midfielder Idrissa Gueye, who has converted in two of his last three contests to increase his season total to three goals. Winger Jack Harrison also has scored three times this campaign and produced Everton's goal in a 2-1 loss against Luton in the fourth round of the 2023-24 FA Cup in January.

Why you should back Luton Town

The Hatters have the third-worst goal differential in the Premier League at minus-29 but have converted in 16 of their 17 home games, including each of the last 13. Striker Carlton Morris heads Luton with 10 goals, including the team's lone strike in Saturday's 2-1 loss at Wolves. The 28-year-old also scored the decisive goal in the victory at Everton earlier this season.

Forward Elijah Adebayo, who returned to action last weekend after missing more than two months with a hamstring injury, ranks second on the Hatters with nine goals. Midfielder Ross Barkley, who spent time with Everton from 2011-17, has recorded five goals in his first season with Luton after notching four with Nice of France's Ligue 1 last campaign. Defender Alfie Doughty has been a solid set-up man, ranking first on the team and 16th in the EPL with seven assists in his initial season with the Hatters.

