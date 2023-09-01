The 2023-24 UEFA Europa League groups are now set after Friday's draw at Grimaldi Forum in Monaco and all eyes will immediate locate Group B which boasts an impressive array of talent and clubs steeped in history. Brighton and Hove Albion, debutants at this level under Roberto De Zerbi, will be up against historic names such as Ajax and Olympique de Marseille -- who have five UEFA Champions League titles between them -- and Greek giants AEK Athens.

That was not the only draw to get the pulses racing as UEFA Europa Conference League titleholders West Ham United also landed an enticing Group A selection of Olympiacos, Freiburg and Backa Topola. Liverpool, another Premier League club in the draw, are in Group E which also houses LASK, Union SG and Toulouse.

Elsewhere, beaten UEL finalists from last term Roma, along with Slavia Praha, Sheriff and Servette in Group G promises to be entertaining while Group H boasts Bayer Leverkusen, Qarabag, Molde and Hacken which the Germans will feel they should top. Group F has an eclectic feel to it with Villarreal, Rennes, Maccabi Haifa and Panathinaikos in the lineup.

Full Europa League 23-24 groups

Group A: West Ham, Olympiacos, Freiburg and Backa Topola.

Group B: Ajax, Marseille, Brighton and AEK Athens.

Group C: Rangers, Real Betis, Sparta Prague and Aris Limassol.

Group D: Atalanta, Sporting CP, Sturm Graz and Rakow Czestochowa.

Group E: Liverpool, LASK, Union SG and Toulouse.

Group F: Villarreal, Rennes, Maccabi Haifa and Panathinaikos.

Group G: Roma, Slavia Praha, Sheriff and Servette.

Group H: Bayer Leverkusen, Qarabag, Molde and Hacken.