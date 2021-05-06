The matchup for the 2021 UEFA Europa League final will be set on Thursday. Manchester United are nearly guaranteed a spot in the final after beating Roma, 6-2, in last week's first leg. The other tie could go either way, as Villarreal hold a 2-1 advantage over Arsenal. A Gunners comeback would set up an all-England final in the Europa League and match the English final between Manchester City and Chelsea in the Champions League. You can stream every Europa League knockout stage match on Paramount+.

CBS Sports HQ Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Here are all the dates and info you need to know for this season's Europa League knockout stage:

Bracket

Click here to enlarge and print the 2021 UEFA Europa League knockout stage bracket.

Semifinals



The first legs of the semifinal round will be played on Thursday, April 29 and the second legs will be played on Thursday, May 6.

Thursday, April 29



Leg 1: Villarreal vs. Arsenal (Paramount+), 3 p.m. ET

Leg 1: Manchester United vs. Roma (Paramount+), 3 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 6

Leg 2: Arsenal vs. Villarreal (Paramount+), 3 p.m. ET

Leg 2: Roma vs. Manchester United (Paramount+), 3 p.m. ET



Final

The UEFA Europa League final will be played on Wednesday, May 26 at Gdansk City Stadium in Poland at 3 p.m. ET. The match will be streaming on Paramount+ . The semifinal draw on March 19 will determine the designated "home" team.

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Quarterfinals

The second legs were played on Thursday, April 15.

Thursday, April 8



Leg 1: Arsenal 1, Slavia Prague 1

Leg 1: Granada 0, Manchester United 2

Leg 1: Ajax 1, Roma 2

Leg 1: Dinamo Zagreb 0, Villarreal 1



Thursday, April 15

Leg 2: Manchester United 2, Granada 0

Leg 2: Slavia Prague 0, Arsenal 4

Leg 2: Roma 1, Ajax 1

Leg 2: Villarreal 2, Dinamo Zagreb 1

Round of 16

Thursday, March 18 (second legs)

FINAL: Molde 2, Granada 1 (Granada advance, 3-2, on aggregate)



FINAL: Dinamo Zagreb 3, Tottenham 0 (Zagreb advance, 3-2, on aggregate)

FINAL: Arsenal 0, Olympicaos 1 (Arsenal advance, 3-2, on aggregate)



FINAL: Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Roma 2 (Roma advance, 5-1, on aggergate)



FINAL: Rangers 0, Slavia Prague 2 (Slavia Prague advance, 3-1, on aggregate)



FINAL: AC Milan 0, Manchester United 1 (Man. United advance, 2-1, on aggregate)



FINAL: Villarreal 2, Dynamo Kiev 0 (Villarreal advance, 4-0, on aggregate)



FINAL: Young Boys 0, Ajax 2 (Ajax advance, 5-0, on aggregate)

Thursday, March 11 (first legs)

FINAL: Slavia Prague 1, Rangers 1

FINAL: Manchester United 1, AC Milan 1



FINAL: Dynamo Kiev 0, Villarreal 2



FINAL: Ajax 3, Young Boys 0



FINAL: Granada 2, Molde 0



FINAL: Tottenham Hotspur 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0



FINAL: Olympiacos 1, Arsenal 3



FINAL: Roma 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Round of 32 scores

Wednesday, Feb. 24 (second leg)

Tottenham Hotspur (8) 4-0 Wolfsberg (1)



Thursday, Feb. 25 (second legs)

Ajax (4) 2-1 Lille (2)

2-1 Lille (2) Shakhtar Donetsk (3) 1-0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv (0)

1-0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv (0) Napoi (2) 2-1 Granada (3)

Hoffenheim (3) 0-2 Molde (5)

Villarreal (4) 2-1 Red Bull Salzburg (1)

2-1 Red Bull Salzburg (1) Rangers (9) 5-2 Antwerp (5)

5-2 Antwerp (5) Arsenal (4) 3-2 Benfica (3)

3-2 Benfica (3) PSV (4) 2-1 Olympiacos (5)

Bayer Leverkusen (3) 0-1 Young Boys (6)

Dinamo Zagreb (4) 1-0 Krasnodar (2)

1-0 Krasnodar (2) Leicester City (0) 0-2 Slavia Prague (2)

Milan (3) 1-1 Crvena Zvezda (3)

1-1 Crvena Zvezda (3) Manchester United (4) 0-0 Real Sociedad (0)

0-0 Real Sociedad (0) Club Brugge (1) 0-1 Dinamo Kiev (2)

Braga (1) 1-3 AS Roma (5)

Thursday, Feb. 18 (first legs)

Dynamo Kiev 1, Brugge 1

Real Sociedad 0, Manchester United 4

Wolfsberg 1, Tottenham Hotspur 4

Olympiacos 4, PSV Eindhoven 2

Slavia Prague 0, Leicester City 0

Young Boys 4, Bayer Leverkusen 3

Red Star Belgrade 2, AC Milan 2

Braga 0, AS Roma 2

Krasnodar 2, Dinamo Zagreb 3

Lille 1, Ajax 2

Benfica 1, Arsenal 1

Molde 3, Hoffenheim 3

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 2

Royal Antwerp 3, Rangers 4

Granada 2, Napoli 0

Red Bull Salzburg 0 Villarreal 2

Group stage results

Matchday 1 results

Young Boys 1, Roma 2

CSKA-Sofia 0, CFR Cluj 2

Dundalk 1, Molde 2

Rapid Wien 1, Arsenal 2

Bayer Leverkusen 6, Nice 2

Hapoel Beer-Sheva 3, Slavia Prague 1

Standard Liege 0, Rangers 2

Lech Poznan 2, Benfica 4

PSV Eindhoven 1, Granada 2

PAOK 1, Omonoia 1

Napoli 0, AZ Alkmaar 1

Rijeka 0, Real Sociedad 1

Braga 3, AEK Athens 0

Leicester City 3, Zorya Luhansk 0

Sparta Prague 1, Lille 4

Celtic 1, AC Milan 3

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1, Qarabag 0

Villarreal 5, Sivasspor 3

Tottenham 3, LASK 0

Ludogorets 1, Royal Antwerp 2

Dinamo Zagreb 0 Feyenoord 0

Wolfsberg 1, CSKA Moscow 1

Hoffenheim 2, Red Star Belgrade 0

Slovan Liberec 1, Gent 0

Matchday 2 results

AEK Athens 1, Leicester City 2

Zorya Luhansk 1, Braga 2

AC Milan 3, Sparta Prague 0

Lille 2, Celtic 2

Qarabag 1, Villarreal 2

Sivasspor 1, Maccabi Tel-Aviv 2

LASK 4, Ludogorets 3

Royal Antwerp 1, Tottenham 0

CSKA Moscow 0, Dinamo Zagreb 0

Feyenoord 1, Wolfsberg 4

Red Star Belgrade 5, Slovan Liberec 1

Gent 1, Hoffenheim 4

Roma 0, CSKA-Sofia 0

CFR Cluj 1, Young Boys 1

Arsenal 3, Dundalk 0

Molde 1, Rapid Wien 0

Slavia Prague 1, Bayer Leverkusen 0

Nice 1, Hapoel Beer-Sheva 0

Benfica 3, Standard Liege 0



Rangers 1, Lech Poznan 0

Omonoia 1, PSV Eindhoven 2

Granada 0, PAOK 0

AZ Alkmaar 4, Rijeka 1

Real Sociedad 0, Napoli 1

Matchday 3 results

Hapoel Beer-Sheva 2, Bayer Leverkusen 4



Lech Poznan 3, Standard Liege 1

Benfica 3, Rangers 3

Slavia Praha 3, Nice 2

PAOK 4, PSV 1

Real Sociedad 1, AZ Alkmaar 0

Ludogorets 1, Tottenham 3

Roma 5, CFR Cluj 0

Rijeka 1, Napoli 2

Omonia 0, Granada 2

Rapid Wien 4, Dundalk 3

Sivasspor 2, Qarabag FK 0

Villarreal 4, Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0

Antwerp 0, LASK 1

Dinamo Zagreb 1, Wolfsberg 0

Feyenoord 3, CSKA Moscow 1

Arsenal 4, Molde 1

Leicester City 4, Braga 0

AC Milan 0, Lille 3

Young Boys 3, CSKA Sofia 0

Hoffenheim 5, Slovan Liberec 0

Crvena zvezda 2, Gent 1

Celtic 1, Sparta Prague 4

Zorya Luhansk 1, AEK Athens 4

Matchday 4 results

CSKA-Sofia 0, Young Boys 1

Molde 0, Arsenal 3

Braga 3, Leicester City 3

AEK Athens 0, Zorya Luhansk 3

Sparta Prague 4, Celtic 1

Lille 1, AC Milan 1

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1, Villarreal 1

Qarabag 2, Sivasspor 3

LASK 0, Royal Antwerp 2

CSKA Moscow 0, Feyenoord 0

Wolfsberg 0, Dinamo Zagreb 3

Gent 0, Red Star Belgrade 2

Slovan Liberec 0, Hoffenheim 2

CFR Cluj 0, Roma 2

Dundalk 1, Rapid Wien 3

Bayer Leverkusen 4, Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1

Nice 1, Slavia Prague 3

Standard Liege 2, Lech Poznan 1

Rangers 2, Benfica 2

PSV Eindhoven 3, PAOK 2

Granada 2, Omonoia 1

Napoli 2, Rijeka 0

AZ Alkmaar 0, Real Sociedad 0

Tottenham 4, Ludogorets 0

Matchday 5 results

AEK Athens 2, Braga 4



Zorya Luhansk 1, Leicester City 0

AC Milan 4, Celtic 2

Lille 2, Sparta Prague 1

Qarabag 1, Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1

Sivasspor 0, Villarreal 1

LASK 3, Tottenham 3

Royal Antwerp 3, Ludogorets 1

CSKA Moscow 0, Wolfsberg 1

Feyenoord 0, Dinamo Zagreb 2

Red Star Belgrade 0, Hoffenheim 0

Gent 1, Slovan Liberec 2

Roma 3, Young Boys 1

CFR Cluj 0, CSKA-Sofia 0

Arsenal 4, Rapid Wien 1

Molde 3, Dundalk 1

Slavia Prague 3, Hapoel Beer-Sheva 0

Nice 2, Bayer Leverkusen 3

Benfica 4, Lech Poznan 0

Rangers 3, Standard Liege 2

Omonoia 2, PAOK 1

Granada 0, PSV Eindhoven 1

AZ Alkmaar 1, Napoli 1

Real Sociedad 2, Rijeka 2

Matchday 6 results