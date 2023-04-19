UEFA Women's Champions League is coming to CBS Sports Golazo Network. The 2022-2023 UWCL semifinals and final will stream live on the network, the first-of-its-kind, 24-hour online soccer streaming channel. The U.S.-based digital network is devoted to all things football and is available on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.

The semifinals begin on Saturday when Chelsea FC host FC Barcelona and the action continues Sunday with VfL Wolfsburg against Arsenal for the series' first leg. Second leg semifinals will begin on Thursday, April 27, and conclude Monday, May 1. The UWCL final will take place in Eindhoven, Netherlands on June 3 at Philips Stadium.

The final five matches of the UWCL tournament will stream across CBS Sports Golazo Network through a sublicensing agreement with DAZN for the games. The digital network will provide in-depth analysis throughout the UWCL semifinals and final with live studio programming, including Morning Footy and Box 2 Box. CBS Sports will also offer additional editorial coverage on CBSSports.com, and on the Attacking Third soccer podcast and social media accounts.

Fans can tune into the semifinals for live studio coverage, a halftime show, and a post-match show. Details on coverage for the UWCL final will be announced at a later date.

Take a look at the upcoming semifinal coverage schedule:

UEFA Women's Champions League Semifinal Coverage

All times ET