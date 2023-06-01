Interim U.S. men's national team manager B.J. Callaghan has named his first roster ahead of the Concacaf Nations League semfinal between the United States and Mexico on June 15.

Callaghan, named interim manager on Tuesday with Anthony Hudson departing to accept a job elsewhere, is boosted with the official arrival of Florian Balogun who recently committed after scoring 20 Ligue 1 goals with Riems.

With Zack Steffen sidelined after undergoing knee surgery and Tyler Adams still inured for Leeds United, the keeper core and midfield will see some new names but Callaghan will have a talented squad at his disposal. One of the most notable new additions is keeper Josh Cohen whose Champions League heroics for Maccabi Haifa saw the team secure an upset victory over Juventus. Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie are on the squad as expected.

Ricardo Pepi also returns to the side after finishing a strong season with FC Groningen despite the team's relegation. He will be in for an important summer to find out what his next club will be but amid a talented group of forwards, Pepi will have to earn his playing time atop the lineup. Sticking in the Netherlands, Taylor Booth is back with the squad after making his first team debut during Nations League games versus Grenada and El Salvador.

Quickly scanning the roster, it's also notable that Gio Reyna is listed as a midfielder instead of as a forward. Reyna has been used as a 10 under Hudson and as the team reconfigures to best utilize their new striker Balogun, that's something that could continue in the future. Appearing during Nations League could see Drake Callender, Cohen, and Balogun make their national team debuts and officially become cap tied to the USMNT.

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (4): Drake Callender (Inter Miami; 0/0), Josh Cohen (Maccabi Haifa/ISR; 0/0), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC/CAN; 12/0), Matt Turner (Arsenal/ENG; 26/0)

DEFENDERS (7): Sergiño Dest (AC Milan/ITA; 24/2), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 8/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 34/2), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 21/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 4/0), Auston Trusty (Birmingham City/ENG; 1/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 39/3)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/BRA; 6/0), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP; 14/0), Weston McKennie (Leeds United/ENG; 43/11), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 25/0), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 18/4), Alan Soñora (FC Juárez/MEX; 2/0),

FORWARDS (7): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 30/7), Folarin Balogun (Stade Reims/FRA; 0/0), Taylor Booth (Utrecht/NED; 2/0), Ricardo Pepi (Groningen/NED; 14/6), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 58/23), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 29/4), Alex Zendejas (Club América/MEX; 3/1)