With Concacaf Nations League around the corner, the United States men's national team are making another coaching change. B.J. Callaghan has taken over as interim head coach, replacing Anthony Hudson, who stepped down from his role as interim boss to pursue another opportunity, U.S. Soccer announced on Tuesday. Hudson has been in charge since after the World Cup with Gregg Berhalter being out of contract since December.

Hudson oversaw the team winning their group in Concacaf Nations League and was set to remain in his post until the Gold Cup concluded in July but that has changed now just weeks before the CNL semifinal against Mexico. Callaghan has been a USMNT assistant coach for the past four years but now will be succeeding Hudson ahead of a critical summer.

"B.J. has been an integral part of the USMNT staff during the last four years as this young team has grown and developed," USSF sporting director Matt Crocker said in a statement. "Working alongside Anthony Hudson these last five months, we are confident he is prepared and ready to lead this group in the summer tournaments. We are grateful to Anthony for the tremendous job he did and wish him success in the future."

Callaghan also has experience with the Philadelphia Union academy and has served as a first-team assistant coach under Union manager Jim Curtin.