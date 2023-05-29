With AS Monaco head coach Philippe Clement unlikely to remain in charge beyond this season, American manager and U.S. men's national team candidate Jesse Marsch is now a possibility for the Ligue 1 outfit, sources tell CBS Sports. Clement has allowed a rotten run of form to drop ASM out of the UEFA qualification places with just one game to go after Saturday's loss to fellow European hopefuls Stade Rennais. Failure to qualify for any form of European competition for 2023-24 will have major financial consequences at Stade Louis II with the Monaco hierarchy already considering their options.

Marsch, 49, has cropped up as a possible replacement for Clement while Red Bull Salzburg's talented Matthias Jaissle is another name that has been frequently mentioned with the role. Marsch left Leeds United back in February with the club now officially relegated from the Premier League.

The principality outfit are currently battling with both Lille OSC and Rennes for France's fifth and final continental berth with just one point separating LOSC and the other two. Monaco are at home to Toulouse in their final game of the French campaign while Lille and Rennes are both away but even a win might not be enough to reach Europe if their rivals also win. Marsch has been touted as a frontrunner for the vacant USMNT role but no decision is expected to be made soon which could open the door to a French stint instead.

Embattled Paris Saint-Germain boss Christophe Galtier could find an immediate landing spot with the Frenchman expected to be dismissed by the 11-time Ligue 1 winners at season end. Ruud van Nisterooy is another intriguing option for Monaco after the Dutch tactician unexpectedly left PSV Eindhoven due to internal issues.

This summer was always going to be one of change for ASM with sporting director Paul Mitchell leaving after the coming transfer window and Thiago Scuro of RB Bragantino expected to arrive. However, no UEFA competition was not part of Monaco's vision for next term given the financial impact that it would have on the club in terms of selling players and a tightening of the belt. Mitchell's Red Bull empire influence is clear and has played a part in him identifying Scuro as the right man to replace him in the principality while that same multi-club methodology is also what is influencing the brainstorming of potential replacements hence Marsch and Jaissle's names being considered.

Whoever takes over, the Monaco squad for the start of the new season should expect it to be very different to this current one and Belgian partner club Cercle Brugge may be heavily relied upon this summer. France internationals Axel Disasi and Youssouf Fofana are both attracting plenty of interest while goalkeeper Alexander Nubel is expected to return to parent club Bayern Munich to be sold. Chelsea loanee Malang Sarr could also leave the Monegasque club and return to London where Mauricio Pochettino will assess his options before trimming his squad.