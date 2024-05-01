The Philadelphia 76ers were facing elimination and found themselves down six points with 28 seconds remaining during Tuesday's Game 5 against the New York Knicks. However, Tyrese Maxey did everything in his power to not let the Knicks advance to the second round.

The Sixers guard pulled off an impressive four-point play to make it a one-possession game. Then, with eight seconds remaining, Maxey came in clutch with a stunning 3-pointer from the logo to force overtime. The Sixers walked away with a 112-106 victory after the extra period, and now they will head home for Game 6 to try to force Game 7.

Maxey finished the night with a playoff career-high 46 points going 17-for-30 from the field, including seven 3-pointers. He also added nine assists and five rebounds.

"It's just a lot of reps," he said of his game-tying shot during the postgame press conference.

However, those on social media had significantly less nonchalant reactions, starting with Lakers star LeBron James -- whose team was eliminated by the Denver Nuggets the night before.

"TYRESE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! BANG," said the four-time NBA champion.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took some time off his WWE adventures and decided to watch playoff basketball.

"Crazy!!!!" said the three-time Super Bowl champion.

South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley is fresh off a national championship with the Gamecocks, but right now the Philadelphia native is locked in with the Sixers. In fact, she is working hard to make sure her team takes full advantage of playing at home on Thursday.

"I need the Wells Fargo Center full of @sixers fans….season tickets holders DO NOT SELL YOUR TICKETS to Knicks fans….I repeat DO NOT SELL YOUR TICKERS to Knicks fans!," Staley said. "Pour into our @sixers! We can really do this ish man!!! is all locked in with her beloved Sixers."

Utah Jazz point guard Jordan Clarkson pointed out how Madison Square Garden was rocking when the score was close late in regulation. After the game-tying shot, he also gave Maxey a shoutout.

"T.maxxy thats big time bro," Clarkson wrote.

Former Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley, now with the Raptors, also chimed in.

"TYRESE MAXEY OH MY GOODNESS," he wrote.

Four-time NBA champion Andre Iguadola, who played for the Sixers from 2004–2012, had not posted on X for a month. However, he had to jump back into social media to react to Maxey's performance.

Three-time WNBA All-Star Arike Ogunbowale was in as much disbelief as the rest of us.

"Nah no way Tyrese did that!," wrote the Dallas Wings guard.

While the Sixers survived another day, Maxey is not celebrating much. After Tuesday's win, he was all business and said there is still more work to be done.

"Our season is back on the line come Thursday," he said.