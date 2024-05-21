The Boston Celtics will attempt to continue their dominant run through the 2024 NBA playoffs on Tuesday when they host the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from TD Garden. The top-seeded Celtics are coming off five full days of rest following their dominant 4-1 series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the conference semifinals. The No. 6-seeded Pacers survived one of the more entertaining series of the 2024 NBA playoffs with their 130-109 road win over the New York Knicks on Sunday to take their semifinal series 4-3 and advance to the Eastern Conference finals. Kristaps Porzingis (calf) is out for Boston, while Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) is out for Indiana.

Boston is a 9.5-point favorite and the over/under for total points scored is 222 in the latest Celtics vs. Pacers odds via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Pacers vs. Celtics picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Pacers and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. Here are the NBA betting lines and trends for Pacers vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Pacers spread: Celtics -9.5

Celtics vs. Pacers over/under: 222

Celtics vs. Pacers money line: Celtics -455, Pacers +341

BOS: The Celtics are 3-0-1 against the spread when playing on four or more days of rest.

IND: The Pacers are 25-17-2 ATS as an underdog this season.

Why the Celtics can cover

The Celtics, who have long been the heavy favorite in the NBA betting odds to win the 2024 NBA Finals, have proven to be peerless in the Eastern Conference when at the top of their game. They have won Game 1 of their previous two series by 55 combined points, while covering double-digit spreads with relative ease.

Even in their 113-98 closeout win against a stubborn Cleveland club, the Celtics appeared to come out a bit flat and couldn't create any real separation until the fourth quarter. They still won by 15 points behind a 28-20 advantage in the fourth quarter and by using a 43-28 rebounding edge to overcome 14 turnovers.

The franchise cornerstone duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have yet to fulfill their promise by bringing the Celtics an NBA title, but their 2024 NBA playoff performances thus far have illustrated they are determined to break through this time around. They are averaging a combined 47.4 points, 17 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.

Why the Pacers can cover

The Pacers were the NBA's highest-scoring team in the regular season, with their average of 123.3 points per game ranking sixth all-time in NBA history. They are also coming off a historic performance in their series-clinching win at New York on Sunday.

The Pacers were down 3-2 against a short-handed but gritty Knicks that survived numerous injuries to key players and won Game 5 121-91 at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks were both the point-spread and sentimental favorites to win Game 7 on their home court, but the ultra-efficient Pacers immediately jumped to a double-digit lead and were never seriously threatened.

They set the NBA playoff record for field goal shooting at 67.1% for the game, even after cooling off following an 82% clip in the first half. All five starters scored at least 17 points, with Tyrese Haliburton leading the way with 26. Andrew Nembhard and Pascal Siakam scored 20 each.

How to make Pacers vs. Celtics picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 229 combined points.

So who wins Celtics vs. Pacers, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pacers vs. Celtics spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $2,800 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.