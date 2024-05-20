The 2024 NBA Draft class should be a memorable one down the line, as it was filled with a variety of players from a generational talent to quality role players. So it's no surprise that the 2023-24 NBA All-Rookie teams are filled with talented players who will surely have lengthy NBA careers.

Rookie of the Year winner Victor Wembanyama highlighted the first team, and he was joined by Thunder big man Chet Holmgren, Hornets wing Brandon Miller, Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski. The Second Team features Dereck Lively II, Amen Thompson, Keyonte George, Cason Wallace and GG Jackson.

Here's how the voting broke down for the All-Rookie teams, which were announced Monday:

Wembanyama and Holmgren were unanimous selections for the First Team, while Miller received 98 of a possible 99 votes for First Team. And it appeared as though voters didn't have a difficult time deciding who should make either squad, as there was a 42-point difference between Podziemski and Lively for the final First Team slot.