Paris Saint-Germain have clinched a record-extending 12th French title after AS Monaco lost 3-2 to Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday. Luis Enrique's men missed the chance to seal their third consecutive Ligue 1 crown on Saturday as they were held 3-3 at Parc des Princes by Le Havre AC.

PSG are now 12 points clear at the Championnat summit with just three games to play and cannot be caught.

Malick Fofana scored the winning goal in the 84th minute to secure an important win for Lyon in the race for a UEFA competition berth via the Ligue 1 table.

Les Parisiens have now won the French title in 10 of the 13 seasons since the start of the capital club's Qatari ownership era.

"Winning the league is fantastic, but to win Ligue 1 for the 12th time makes it even more special for everyone connected to PSG," said President Nasser Al-Khelaifi. "Congratulations to all the players, our coach Luis Enrique and his staff, Luis Campos and his sports department, and everyone at the club.

"Since the very beginning of the season, the team has been so collective and united. I will also never forget the fans, who have been amazing whatever the result. We will treasure this moment together as a family. And also continue to work hard, match by match, until the last moment of the season."

One of those three setbacks for PSG came at the hands of Monaco back in 2016-17 but it was not to be for USMNT star Folarin Balogun and his teammates this time.

With the Ligue 1 and Trophee des Champions titles secured, Luis Enrique and his players can focus on reaching the UEFA Champions League final with their semifinal first leg away at Borussia Dortmund coming up on Wednesday.

There is also the Coupe de France final against Lyon to come before the end of the season which could yet see the French giants complete an unprecedented clean sweep of silverware.