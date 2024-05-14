It was a wild past weekend for Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe after officially communicating last Friday his decision to leave the French champions at the end of his contract which expires this summer. The France international scored the opening goal in a 3-1 home loss to Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Sunday which will go down as his final appearance as a PSG player at the capital club's Parc des Princes home.

Mbappe scored after just eight minutes to go 1-0 up but an equalizer five minutes later and two second-half goals meant that Luis Enrique's men suffered a third consecutive defeat in what has been a run of just three wins from nine games including five home outings without victory. That did not stop Mbappe from claiming his fifth UNFP award for Ligue 1's Player of the Year at Monday night's awards ceremony which also offered him the chance to speak at length publicly regarding his decision to leave Paris this summer.

"It is more difficult than it might seem," said Mbappe. "It is a chapter of my life which will close. Ligue 1 has been a part of my life. I leave with my head held high and having done everything that I possibly could. I could not have done it without my clubs where I played alongside exceptional players. Thank you to everybody at the club from the head coach, who has always trusted me and with whom I enjoy a fluid relationship, the medical staff, everybody at the club, the sporting management and the sporting director as well as the president. Also to his Highness, the Emir, who picked me up aged 18 and has always been understanding towards me.

"I also want to thank you all for watching the games and to the players -- I will miss it. This is a page in my life story turning. It is very exciting. Many people bet on me early on and I tried to live up to that. Thank you to my family for always supporting me. Being part of my life and my career has never been a smooth ride and it has been a long journey. I am extremely happy to have had such an impact on Le Championnat and leaving breaks my heart because I have never left my home country before. I always felt loved in Ligue 1."

Just hours before Mbappe took to the stage and publicly thanked PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Le Parisien had reported a clash between the Qatari supremo and the club's departing star around the Toulouse loss which was shot down by the Ligue 1 champions as "disappointing fake news." The clash was rejected as "no dispute whatsoever" with the two men "regularly meeting before games" in order to "finalize the end of season departure arrangements." PSG clarified that "every meeting has been constructive and respectful" including the Toulouse game.

One major unknown regarding what happens next for Mbappe is his ability to play at this summer's Olympic Games in Paris which has been an aim of his for months and is a bone of contention with Real Madrid ahead of his expected signature with the Spanish giants. Mbappe addressed the upcoming event in the French capital and once again reiterated his desire to play a part for France on top of captaining Les Bleus at this summer's UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany which starts next month.

"It would be a waking dream to play at the Olympics," said Mbappe. "This is not a situation which depends upon me. The Olympics in France will be very important. We must think as 'adults' and find the best solution for all parties. I will be happy whatever happens."