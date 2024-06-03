The moment that the soccer world has been waiting for has finally arrived: Kylian Mbappe has officially been announced as a Real Madrid signing this summer after years of twists and turns in what developed into one of the longest-lasting transfer sagas in living memory. The France international is set to arrive at Santiago Bernabeu in time for next season upon the completion of UEFA Euro 2024 having missed the initial squad for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris this summer. Mbappe signed off with Paris Saint-Germain with victory in the Coupe de France final for his final piece of silverware in his homeland.

What better place to start, then, than looking at the legacy the 25-year-old is leaving behind him at Parc des Princes?

PSG legacy

6x Ligue 1

3x Coupe de France

3x Trophee des Champions

2x Coupe de la Ligue

1x UCL runner-up

Mbappe leaves PSG as the French champions' all-time top scorer across all club competitions with 256 goals and counting having overtaken former teammate Edinson Cavani (200). Also the capital club's top scorer in Ligue 1 history with 175 goals, the iconic No. 7 leads the way in UEFA competitions (exclusively the Champions League) with 42 goals and has a combined domestic cups best tally of 39 too. Somewhat surprisingly, Mbappe is third in PSG's all-time list for assists across all competitions on 96 with only Angel Di Maria faring better out of his teammates while his 22 UEFA assists leads the way.

Put that in modern statistic terms and the Bondy-born talent has had a mind-blowing 352 decisive actions in Parisien colors which is at least 117 better than anybody else in the club's history. Mbappe is also in the top 10 for all-time appearances, third for UEFA appearances and holds a variety of goal-related records such as PSG's fastest scorer (eight seconds), most goals in a game (five) and two UEFA hat-tricks which is shared with Neymar who is the only player in club history to cost more than Mbappe's $194 million acquisition.

Ligue 1 legacy

7x Ligue 1 (PSG and Monaco combined)

5x top scorer

5x Ligue 1 best player

3x best French player

3x best young player

1x top assists

When you combine Mbappe's Ligue 1 titles with PSG and Monaco that is seven out of a possible eight domestic crowns since he made his senior debut in late 2015. His total of 191 Championnat goals ranks him seventh all-time with the nearest recognizable and active name on the list ASM's Wissam Ben Yedder down in 16th on 160. Mbappe's ratio of 0.78 goals per game is second only to Carlos Bianchi in the top 10, though. Although he will not be sticking around long enough to make a play for a position in the top 10 for all-time appearances, he is only two titles short of Marquinhos and Marco Verratti's joint record of nine. In terms of modern figureheads and poster boys for French soccer, Mbappe is arguably the strongest profile ever curated on the modern domestic scene.

Les Bleus so far

1x World Cup

1x World Cup runner-up

1x UEFA Nations League

1x World Cup Golden Boot

1x World Cup Silver Ball

1x World Cup Best Young Player

1x Kopa Trophy

Should Les Blues win UEFA Euro 2024 this summer, Mbappe will have won pretty much everything possible at international level before officially leaving France for Spain. On top of that, anything won later this year would be as captain of his country after Didier Deschamps named him Hugo Lloris' replacement after the long-serving goalkeeper retired post-Qatar. Although the hunger to add a second World Cup from 2026 onwards undoubtedly exists, Mbappe already has secured one of the titles that many of his rivals for future individual glory might never have the chance to call their own. The Olympics on home soil was a unique opportunity and his desire to participate in the Games was understandable but -- for now -- Mbappe is not part of Thierry Henry's initial squad although one overage place has been left free.

La Liga next?

What comes next is logically the continuation of his hunt for the individual prizes that have so far eluded him but now with Real Madrid. The French superstar could follow in George Weah's footsteps and be another player who is crowned a Ballon d'Or winner having left PSG where the bulk of the work for that at club level was done. Compatriots Zinedine Zidane and Karim Benzema have set the bar extremely high in that regard although Zizou's Ballon d'Or win came with Juventus and not Los Blancos. Real and bitter rivals Barcelona have 12 Ballon d'Or wins apiece although Barca have six different winners to their Madrid rivals' eight. Could Mbappe break that deadlock in the near future? That will certainly be part of his thinking given that Carlo Ancelotti's side need no help in securing domestic nor continental success after their 36th La Liga title was followed by a 15th UCL crown. An otherwise poor season from Spanish clubs in Europe, though, has seen Italy's Serie A overtake La Liga in the UEFA coefficient so Mbappe's desire for individual recognition -- almost exclusively limited to Real and Barca players aside from Lionel Messi's two Argentina-inspired titles with PSG and then Inter Miami -- is perfectly timed.