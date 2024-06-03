Real Madrid have announced the signing of Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain with the France international joining the Spanish and European champions on a five-year deal once his contract expires in the French capital at the end of June.

Mbappe released a statement on social media following the announcement.

"A dream come true, So happy and proud to join the club of my dream, Real Madird. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can't wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. ¡Hala Madrid!"

The 25-year-old is currently with Les Bleus ahead of UEFA Euro 2024 and while he had been vocal in his hopes of representing his country at the Olympic Games in Paris later this summer, on Monday the Olympic squad was released without him on it.

However, fresh from their unprecedented 15th UEFA Champions League success over the weekend, Real have announced the signature of Mbappe on a contract until 2029 at Santiago Bernabeu with the star reportedly taking the number 9 jersey number as he arrives PSG.

The France national team captain leaves PSG having won six Ligue 1 and four Coupe de France titles as well as reaching one UEFA Champions League final and two semifinals during his six-year stay at Parc des Princes.

Mbappe's eventful run included this past season's final four appearance which ended in defeat to beaten finalists Borussia Dortmund who went down 2-0 to Real at Wembley over the weekend for the Spaniards' UCL record-extending title.

The Bondy native started his career with AS Monaco before joining Les Parisiens and burst onto the French and global soccer scene with his role in Les Monegasques' 2016-17 Ligue 1 triumph as well as the FIFA 2018 World Cup win with Les Bleus in Russia.

Mbappe's individual brilliance led France to the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar where Didier Deschamps' men lost out narrowly to Argentina in a thrilling encounter which saw then PSG teammate Lionel Messi triumph ahead of him.

Once part of Carlo Ancelotti's Blancos, the Frenchman is expected to form a terrifying attacking unit along with the likes of Champions League final hero Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo and fellow new arrival Endrick.

Compatriots Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Ferland Mendy are all familiar faces for Mbappe with the trio all part of Deschamps' squad for this summer's Euro which will feature Real's latest signing as skipper for the pre-tournament favorites.

Kylian Mbappe career accolades

2018 FIFA World Cup winner

Seven-time Ligue I winner (6 w/PSG)

2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner

Four-time Coupe de France winner

Most League Goals in Big 5 European leagues since 2017-18