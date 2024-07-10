The mayor of Marseille has called on his city's Ligue 1 club to pull out of their proposed signing of Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood. CBS Sports understands that a deal has been agreed between the two clubs worth up to $35 million with a sell on clause also included for the forward.

Greenwood, who spent last season on loan at Spanish club Getafe, was suspended by United in January 2022, following charges of attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behavior, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. These came about following widely circulated images and audio files online. The Crown Prosecution Service subsequently dropped those charges after the withdrawal of key witnesses and the emergence of material that meant there was not "a realistic prospect of conviction".

Greenwood has not played for United since and was loaned out last summer after an internal investigation concluded with both club and player agreeing that he should move on with his playing career. Marseille is the likely destination for the 22-year-old's next club but, speaking to RMC Sport on Tuesday, mayor Benoit Payan urged OM to withdraw from the deal.

"Greenwood's behaviour is unspeakable, unacceptable," the Marseille mayor said. "Hitting his wife ... I saw images that deeply shocked me. Massacring his wife in this way is unbecoming of a man, and he cannot have his place on this team.

"The values of OM and Marseille are anything but that in fact. It's a shame. I will ask [Marseille president] Pablo Longoria not to recruit Greenwood. I don't want my club to be covered with the shame of someone who hits his wife."

Marseille have not publicly responded to Payan's comments but speaking at a news conference on the same day, their head coach Roberto De Zerbi said he would not treat Greenwood any differently if he were to join. "Mason is a world-class player," said the former Brighton boss, "but we have not recruited him yet.

"I don't know what happened, but I am not used to get involved in my players' private life. But if he comes here, you have to know that I treat all my players like my sons. I can tell them off in private, but I would never attack them in public."

Serie A side Lazio have also been linked with Greenwood, who registered eight goals and six assists with Getafe last season.