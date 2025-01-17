Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli in a deal worth in excess of $72 million. The Georgia international has signed a contract until 2029 at Parc des Princes and arrives in the French capital as the new star of head coach Luis Enrique's Ligue 1 champions.

Kvaratskhelia is the biggest name on the move this January transfer window and his winter switch is a boost for PSG's UEFA Champions League hopes depending on results against Manchester City and VfB Stuttgart later this month.

The 23-year-old was the star of Napoli's Serie A triumph back in 2022-23 as Luciano Spalletti's Italian outfit thrilled Europe thanks to star men Kvaratskhelia, Victor Osimhen and Kim Min-jae.

Bradley Barcola and the PSG No. 7 will compete for the left wing berth in Luis Enrique's 4-3-3 setup although one of the two could be deployed as Les Parisiens' false nine.

Kvaratskhelia has five goals and three assists this season for a Napoli side which is not involved in continental competition and made his name with 14 goals and 14 assists in Naples during 22-23.

Space will be created in the squad by the departure of Randal Kolo Muani who is on the verge of joining Juventus on an initial loan deal having failed to earn a starting role in Paris under Luis Enrique.

"Kvaradona" joins a Georgian contingent of AS Saint-Etienne's Zuriko Davitashvili and Olympique Lyonnais' Georges Mikautadze in Le Championnat after the Crusaders' stunning UEFA Euro 2024.