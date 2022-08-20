The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Nottingham Forest @ Everton

Current Records: Nottingham Forest 1-1; Everton 0-2

What to Know

Everton will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Nottingham Forest at 10 a.m. ET.

This past Saturday, Everton fell a goal shy of Aston Villa, losing 2-1. That was Everton's second consecutive one-goal defeat against Villa.

Speaking of close games: Nottingham Forest won by a goal, slipping past West Ham United 1-0. The Nottingham Forest offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the contest anyway.

Nottingham Forest's victory lifted them to 1-1 (10th place with three points) while Everton's loss dropped them down to 0-2 (18th place with zero points). We'll see if Nottingham Forest can repeat their recent success or if Everton bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

Who: Everton vs. Nottingham Forest

Everton vs. Nottingham Forest When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park Online streaming: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Everton -111; Draw +245; Forest +325

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.