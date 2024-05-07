With the NFL Draft officially in the rearview mirror, there's only one big event left on the NFL's offseason calendar and that's the release of the schedule. The only problem with this year's release is that no one seems to have any idea when the schedule is actually going to come out

The only thing we know for sure is that the schedule will definitely be released at some point in May and we know that because the NFL has already announced that.

For the past two years, the schedule has been released on the second Thursday in May, but with that date coming up on May 9, it's looking more and more like the NFL won't be sticking to that date for 2024. At this point, it seems like May 15 or 16 would make the most sense, but nothing is set in stone.

Although we don't know when the schedule will be released, we do already know several things about the 2024 schedule, so let's check them out:

The NFL schedule release has become a major offseason event for the league and this year should be no exception.