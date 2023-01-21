untitled-design-38.png
The Premier League  returns on Sunday.

Who's Playing

  • Brentford @ Leeds United
  • Current Records: Brentford 7-4-8; Leeds United 4-9-5

What to Know

Leeds United will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Brentford. They will face off against one another at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Elland Road. Leeds United needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.83 goals per contest.

Last week, Leeds United fell a goal short of Aston Villa, losing 2-1.

Meanwhile, Brentford kept a clean sheet against Bournemouth on Saturday and took the match 2-0.

In the teams' previous meeting last September, Leeds United lost to Brentford on the road by a decisive 5-2 margin. Maybe Leeds United will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

  • Who: Leeds United vs. Brentford
  • When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
  • Where: Elland Road
  • TV: Peacock
  • Caesars Sportsbook odds: Leeds +135; Draw +255; Brentford +185
Series History

Leeds United and Brentford both have one win in their last three games.

  • Sep 03, 2022 - Brentford 5 vs. Leeds United 2
  • May 22, 2022 - Leeds United 2 vs. Brentford 1
  • Dec 05, 2021 - Brentford 2 vs. Leeds United 2