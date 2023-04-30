The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ Liverpool

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 16-6-11, Liverpool 15-8-9

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Anfield

Anfield TV: USA Network

What to Know

CBS Sports has a soccer podcast covering everything you need to know about European game's top competitions and storylines. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Tottenham Hotspur are 0-8 against Liverpool since September of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Tottenham Hotspur will head out on the road to face off against Liverpool at 11:30 a.m. ET at Anfield. Tottenham Hotspur are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

Tottenham Hotspur haven't won a game since April 8th, a trend which continued on Thursday. Neither they nor Manchester United could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 2-2 draw. Tottenham Hotspur's two goals came from Pedro Porro and Heung-Min Son, while Manchester United got theirs from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

Meanwhile, Liverpool weren't the first on the board on Wednesday, but they got there more often. They had just enough and edged West Ham United out 2-1. The victory was nothing new for Liverpool as they're now sitting on three straight.

Liverpool held possession of the ball for 66% of the minutes played. They have now had three straight games with time of possession at or above 60%.

After their draw, Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Liverpool are willing to oblige them.

Odds

Liverpool are a huge favorite against Tottenham Hotspur, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -189 to win.



The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

See English Premier League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.