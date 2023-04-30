The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.
Who's Playing
- Tottenham Hotspur @ Liverpool
- Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 16-6-11, Liverpool 15-8-9
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Anfield
- TV: USA Network
What to Know
CBS Sports has a soccer podcast covering everything you need to know about European game's top competitions and storylines. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.
Tottenham Hotspur are 0-8 against Liverpool since September of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Tottenham Hotspur will head out on the road to face off against Liverpool at 11:30 a.m. ET at Anfield. Tottenham Hotspur are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.
Tottenham Hotspur haven't won a game since April 8th, a trend which continued on Thursday. Neither they nor Manchester United could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 2-2 draw. Tottenham Hotspur's two goals came from Pedro Porro and Heung-Min Son, while Manchester United got theirs from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.
Meanwhile, Liverpool weren't the first on the board on Wednesday, but they got there more often. They had just enough and edged West Ham United out 2-1. The victory was nothing new for Liverpool as they're now sitting on three straight.
Liverpool held possession of the ball for 66% of the minutes played. They have now had three straight games with time of possession at or above 60%.
After their draw, Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Liverpool are willing to oblige them.
Odds
Liverpool are a huge favorite against Tottenham Hotspur, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -189 to win.
The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.
See English Premier League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.