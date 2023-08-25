The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Nottingham Forest @ Manchester United

Current Records: Nottingham Forest 1-0-1, Manchester United 1-0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Old Trafford

Old Trafford Online Streaming: Peacock

What to Know

Nottingham Forest will head out on the road to face off against Manchester United at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Old Trafford. Unlike Forest, the Red Devils will be limping in after taking a loss.

Nottingham faced off against Sheffield for the first time this season, and Forest walked away the winners. Nottingham Forest came out on top against Sheffield United by a score of 2-1 (the very same score they lost to the week prior). The game winning goal came at the 89 minute mark.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Man United on Saturday, but luck did not. They took a 2-0 hit to the loss column at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur. The game was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but the Red Devils were shut out in the second half.

Nottingham is expected to lose their third match, which is bad news given the team's subpar 7-9-17 record as the underdog last season. Betting on them to play a draw was the clever bettor's play last year: a $100 dollar bet on that outcome in every EPL matchup gave those bettors a nice $1,518.00 profit. On the other hand, Manchester United will play as the favorite, and the team was 18-5-4 as such last season.

Nottingham Forest came up short against Manchester United in their previous matchup back in April, falling 2-0. Can Forest avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Manchester United is a huge favorite against Nottingham Forest, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -315 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.