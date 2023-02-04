The Premier League is back in action this Saturday.

West Ham United @ Newcastle United

@ Current Records: West Ham United 5-12-3; Newcastle United 10-1-9

West Ham United's and Newcastle United's time off is coming to an end as we head into Matchweek 22. The Irons will hit the road for the third straight week as they head to St. James' Park at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Newcastle should still be riding high after a victory, while West Ham will be looking to regain their footing.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but West Ham was not quite Wolverhampton's equal in the second half when they met two weeks ago. West Ham lost 1-0 to Wolverhampton.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for the Magpies and Fulham two weeks ago, but Newcastle stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 win.

The Irons won their first match against Newcastle 4-2 last season, but Newcastle managed a 1-1 tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a win.

Who: Newcastle United vs. West Ham United

Newcastle United vs. West Ham United When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Newcastle -170: Draw +275: West Ham +500

Newcastle United have won five out of their last ten games against West Ham United.