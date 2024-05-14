The 2024 PGA Championship has arrived, and so have the tee times for the first day of competition at Valhalla Golf Club. The action will heat up right off the bat in Louisville as last year's Cinderella story, Michael Block, is featured in the opening group out to the course alongside Luke Donald and Shaun Micheel at 7:15 a.m. ET.

From there, the stars will begin to trickle onto the golf course with many big names beginning their first rounds on the 10th tee. Louisville native Justin Thomas will get the home crowd rocking early and often alongside Masters runner-up Ludvig Åberg and Xander Schauffele at 7:53 a.m. This trio precedes a group of major champions that includes 15-time major winner Tiger Woods, Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley at 8:04 a.m.

Immediately following Tiger's grouping is Rory McIlroy. The last two winners of the PGA Championship at Valhalla will be separated by only 11 minutes across the first two days as the 2014 champion gets going at 8:15 a.m. next to Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose.

History will be on the line just a couple groups later as five-time major winner and reigning champion Brooks Koepka begins his quest for a fourth Wanamaker Trophy alongside Max Homa and the man who still needs one to complete his grand slam aspirations, Jordan Spieth. They begin their journey Thursday at 8:37 a.m.

The star-studded groups will not be exclusive to the morning hours as the last three major champions will be paired together in the afternoon. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler draws reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark and reigning Open champion Brian Harman at 2:13 p.m. off the first tee.

Other notable afternoon groups include the two right ahead of Scheffler. Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson and Matt Fitzpatrick get their championships underway at 1:51 p.m., while Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm and Cameron Young follow closely behind at 2:02 p.m.

Take a look at the full slate of Round 1 tee times.

All times Eastern

2024 PGA Championship tee times, Thursday pairings

No. 1

7:15 a.m. — Michael Block, Luke Donald, Shaun Micheel

7:26 a.m. — Jeff Kellen, Alex Smalley, Ben Kohles

7:37 a.m. — Ryan Fox, Josh Speight, Matt Wallace

7:48 a.m. — Zac Oakley, Adam Svensson, Ryo Hisatsune

7:59 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Martin Kaymer, Taylor Pendrith

8:10 a.m. — Byeong Hun An, Alexander Bjork, Eric Cole

8:21 a.m. — Adam Schenk, Corey Conners, Nick Dunlap

8:32 a.m. — John Daly, Lee Hodges, Robert MacIntyre

8:43 a.m. — Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama, Victor Perez

8:54 a.m. — Benn Polland, Zac Blair, Ryan van Valezen

9:05 a.m. — Jeremy Wells, Sami Valimaki, K.H. Lee

9:16 a.m. — Jared Jones, Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers

9:27 a.m. — Kyle Mendoza, Andy Ogletree, Erik van Rooyen

12:45 p.m. — David Puig, Thirston Lawrence, Matt Dobyns

12:56 p.m. — Tracy Phillips, Denny McCarthy, Keita Nakajima

1:07 p.m. — Talor Gooch, Cameron Davis, Harris English

1:18 p.m. — Jason Day, Shane Lowry, Nicolai Hojgaard

1:29 p.m. — Min Woo Lee, Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel

1:40 p.m. — Gary Woodland, Tom Kim, Joaquin Niemann

1:51 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson, Matthew Fitzpatrick

2:02 p.m. — Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young

2:13 p.m. — Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler

2:24 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Camilo Villegas, Will Zalatoris

2:35 p.m. — Patrick Reed, Sam Burns, Padraig Harrington

2:46 p.m. — Brad Marek, Mark Hubbard, Maverick McNealy

2:57 p.m. — Braden Shattuck, S.H. Kim, C.T. Pan

No. 10