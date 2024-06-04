U.S. Team captain Jim Furyk announced Tuesday that Kevin Kisner, Stewart Cink and Justin Leonard will serve as assistant captains for the American side at the 2024 Presidents Cup set to take place from Sept. 24-29 at The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Canada. Furyk still has the option to add two more assistant captains to the room should he wish.

"I am excited to announce Stewart, Justin and Kevin as my captain's assistants for the 2024 Presidents Cup in Montreal," Furyk said. "The three of them have a tremendous history with this event, but more importantly, they will be trusted voices in the team room and on the course for our guys. I look forward to working with them closely as we build a 12-man U.S. team that is ready to compete at Royal Montreal this fall."

Kisner is the youngest of the bunch and will be making his leadership debut after taking part in the 2022 Presidents Cup as a player. Kisner's start at Quail Hollow represented his second time making the U.S. Presidents Cup team where he has garnered a career record of 2-2-3.

Although 11 years Kisner's elder, Cink will also serve as an assistant captain for the first time in his career once the competition rolls around this fall. The former Open champion was a member of four winning Presidents Cup teams as a player with his latest involvement coming in 2009.

Leonard, meanwhile, is the most experienced of the bunch with five Presidents Cup appearances under his belt. But, like Kisner and Cink, he also will be making his leadership debut. A member of the team alongside Furyk on numerous occasions, the 51-year-old compiled an all-time record of 8-11-4.

"It has been incredible to watch this U.S. team grow and develop in team competition over the years, and I can't think of anyone better than Jim to lead this talented group into Montreal in a few months," Leonard said. "My history with this event goes back nearly three decades, so I was honored to receive the call and I'm excited for a great week of golf in September."

With three fresh faces by his side, Furyk will aim to lead the U.S. to another victory in the Presidents Cup. Winners in 12 of 14 Presidents Cup -- including nine in a row -- the American side will take to Royal Montreal Golf Club as heavy favorites with players like Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele at their disposal.

While the overall records between the two sides may be lopsided, the international contingent have performed admirably on home soil in recent editions losing by two points in 2019 at Royal Melbourne and by just one in South Korea in 2015.