Jon Rahm, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, withdrew from LIV Houston on Saturday just a few days ahead of the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst. Rahm, who was 3 under at the time, could not complete his second round at the Golf Club of Houston. He was five back of the three-way lead at 8 under at the time he withdrew.

Rahm looked as if he was struggling with a foot or toe problem on Friday in the first round of play, but he went on to shoot a 69 with five birdies regardless. He was not available for interview on Friday after his round. The TV broadcast reported on Saturday that Rahm was dealing with a cut in between his toes.

It has been a strange season for Rahm, who joined LIV Golf and its expansion team, Legion XIII, in December. While he has seemingly thrived on LIV, with seven top 10s in seven starts, he has not been good at the Masters or the PGA Championship. After a T45 at Augusta National, Rahm missed the cut at the PGA Championship at Valhalla. It was his first missed cut at a PGA since 2019.

Now there is the question of the U.S. Open at Pinehurst, a tournament where Rahm has thrived. Including his victory at the 2021 edition at Torrey Pines, Rahm has finished in the top 10 in four of the last five U.S. Opens, including a T12 and T10 since that 2021 win. Rahm is currently around 12-1 to win the event, but given his struggle at the majors so far this year, his general sour disposition throughout the year and now this injury, it's difficult to see him getting into contention.

That's an odd thing to say about somebody who has done nothing but top 10 so far this year on the tour where he plays, but majors are obviously different, and Rahm does not bring any momentum into Pinehurst. That is, if he even decides to tee it up at all. While the injury does not seem to be something that would keep him out of a major championship, there has still not been any word from either LIV, Legion XIII or Rahm and his camp about what's going on and where he stands going into the third major of the year.

It is also unclear who will replace Rahm in the LIV Houston event.