The Premier League is back in action this Saturday.

Who's Playing

  • Chelsea @ West Ham United
  • Current Records: Chelsea 8-7-6; West Ham United 5-12-4

What to Know

Chelsea is headed to London Stadium to take on West Ham United with hopes of sweeping the series. They will face off against one another at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. Chelsea will be strutting in after a win while West Ham will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Chelsea and Crystal Palace three weeks ago, but Chelsea stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 victory.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but the Irons were not quite Wolverhampton's equal in the second half when they met three weeks ago. West Ham fell a goal shy of Wolves, losing 1-0.

Chelsea's victory brought them up to while West Ham's defeat pulled them down to

How To Watch

  • Who: West Ham United vs. Chelsea
  • When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
  • Where: London Stadium
  • TV: USA Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
Series History

Chelsea have won eight out of their last 14 games against West Ham United.

  • Sep 03, 2022 - Chelsea 2 vs. West Ham United 1
  • Apr 24, 2022 - Chelsea 1 vs. West Ham United 0
  • Dec 04, 2021 - West Ham United 3 vs. Chelsea 2
  • Apr 24, 2021 - Chelsea 1 vs. West Ham United 0
  • Dec 21, 2020 - Chelsea 3 vs. West Ham United 0
  • Jul 01, 2020 - West Ham United 3 vs. Chelsea 2
  • Nov 30, 2019 - West Ham United 1 vs. Chelsea 0
  • Apr 08, 2019 - Chelsea 2 vs. West Ham United 0
  • Sep 23, 2018 - Chelsea 0 vs. West Ham United 0
  • Apr 08, 2018 - West Ham United 1 vs. Chelsea 1
  • Dec 09, 2017 - West Ham United 1 vs. Chelsea 0
  • Mar 06, 2017 - Chelsea 2 vs. West Ham United 1
  • Mar 04, 2017 - Chelsea 2 vs. West Ham United 1
  • Aug 15, 2016 - Chelsea 2 vs. West Ham United 1