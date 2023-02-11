The Premier League is back in action this Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Chelsea @ West Ham United
- Current Records: Chelsea 8-7-6; West Ham United 5-12-4
What to Know
Chelsea is headed to London Stadium to take on West Ham United with hopes of sweeping the series. They will face off against one another at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. Chelsea will be strutting in after a win while West Ham will be stumbling in from a loss.
It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Chelsea and Crystal Palace three weeks ago, but Chelsea stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 victory.
Speaking of close games: it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but the Irons were not quite Wolverhampton's equal in the second half when they met three weeks ago. West Ham fell a goal shy of Wolves, losing 1-0.
Chelsea's victory brought them up to while West Ham's defeat pulled them down to. Chelsea is 3-1-3 after wins this year, and West Ham is 3-7-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- Who: West Ham United vs. Chelsea
- When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: London Stadium
- TV: USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
Series History
Chelsea have won eight out of their last 14 games against West Ham United.
- Sep 03, 2022 - Chelsea 2 vs. West Ham United 1
- Apr 24, 2022 - Chelsea 1 vs. West Ham United 0
- Dec 04, 2021 - West Ham United 3 vs. Chelsea 2
- Apr 24, 2021 - Chelsea 1 vs. West Ham United 0
- Dec 21, 2020 - Chelsea 3 vs. West Ham United 0
- Jul 01, 2020 - West Ham United 3 vs. Chelsea 2
- Nov 30, 2019 - West Ham United 1 vs. Chelsea 0
- Apr 08, 2019 - Chelsea 2 vs. West Ham United 0
- Sep 23, 2018 - Chelsea 0 vs. West Ham United 0
- Apr 08, 2018 - West Ham United 1 vs. Chelsea 1
- Dec 09, 2017 - West Ham United 1 vs. Chelsea 0
- Mar 06, 2017 - Chelsea 2 vs. West Ham United 1
- Mar 04, 2017 - Chelsea 2 vs. West Ham United 1
- Aug 15, 2016 - Chelsea 2 vs. West Ham United 1