The Premier League is back in action this Saturday.

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ West Ham United

Current Records: Chelsea 8-7-6; West Ham United 5-12-4

What to Know

Chelsea is headed to London Stadium to take on West Ham United with hopes of sweeping the series. They will face off against one another at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. Chelsea will be strutting in after a win while West Ham will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Chelsea and Crystal Palace three weeks ago, but Chelsea stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 victory.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but the Irons were not quite Wolverhampton's equal in the second half when they met three weeks ago. West Ham fell a goal shy of Wolves, losing 1-0.

How To Watch

Who: West Ham United vs. Chelsea

West Ham United vs. Chelsea When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: London Stadium

London Stadium TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

Chelsea have won eight out of their last 14 games against West Ham United.