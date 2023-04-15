Arsenal travel to relegation-threatened West Ham with their lead at the top of the table trimmed to just three points, with the pressure building on the Gunners as the Premier League season enters its decisive moment. It might have been so different if Mikel Arteta's side had been able to hold onto the two goal lead they earned at Anfield on Sunday. In general, a point away to Liverpool is not to be sniffed at, especially when it is earned in spectacular fashion by Aaron Ramsdale late on. Their supporters will, however, expect better away to West Ham.

David Moyes' side have won just two of their last 29 meetings with Arsenal and blew a one goal lead to them on Boxing Day, conceding three times in the second half at the Emirates Stadium. It would be quite an achievement for West Ham to beat their London rivals, who have won their five away games in the capital by a combined score of 11-0. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, April 15 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Etihad Stadium -- Manchester TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (free trial)

USA | fuboTV (free trial) Odds: Manchester City +480; Draw +300; Arsenal -175 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

West Ham: A win at Fulham last weekend eased some of the relegation pressure on West Ham but certainly not all of it. Now the fixture list becomes much more complicated for Moyes, who is having to balance a Europa Conference League quarterfinal against Genk with this London derby and an upcoming trip to Bournemouth that could have a major say on whether either side can escape the scrap at the bottom of the table.

Moyes is at least able to approach this pivotal period at home and abroad with a near full strength squad. Prior to the first leg of their quarterfinal only Gianluca Scamacca was missing from training and the Italian was hardly figuring significantly in his manager's thinking when he was fully fit.

Arsenal: With William Saliba deemed unlikely to make the trip across London, expect Arteta to roll out the same side that started so impressively against Liverpool. Perhaps what the Arsenal manager will have to answer this weekend is whether he needs to be more effective at freshening it up when the time comes. Arteta kept the same XI on the pitch at Anfield until the 80th minute, when one of his two changes saw Jakub Kiwior replace Martin Odegaard as part of a move to a back five. It was a curious move after a spell in the game where Arsenal had had their opponents at arms' length, and ultimately the visitors' more defensive approach brought with it the equalizer for Liverpool.

"The boys were really disappointed after the game because we all wanted to win," Bukayo Saka said afterwards. "But we can't change that so we have to switch the focus to Sunday against West Ham. It's really important - we all know that - so we'll try and be ready for the game to give our best and get the three points.

"I'm not going to sit here and tell you I'm satisfied with a point [against Liverpool]. We wanted to go there and get all three so there's a bit of frustration inside me that we didn't do that. It's a stadium I've never won at, so I thought that it would be the best opportunity and timing to do it, but we couldn't do it which is a shame."

Prediction

With a few tired legs after their Conference League exertions, West Ham might ultimately find they do not have enough to slow Arsenal down. PICK: West Ham 0, Arsenal 2