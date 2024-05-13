The 2024 NFL schedule will be released Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. ET, but matchups have been leaked leading up to the big event. On Monday, Fox's Michael Strahan revealed that the Dallas Cowboys will open up their season in Cleveland against the Browns at 4:25 p.m. ET, and that it will be Tom Brady's first official game as a color commentator.

The Browns lead the all-time series vs. the Cowboys, 18-14, and their last meeting came in Week 4 of 2020, where Cleveland escaped Dallas with a 49-38 victory. Despite the loss, Dak Prescott threw for 502 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, while Amari Cooper caught 12 passes for 134 yards and one touchdown. CeeDee Lamb also reeled in two scores. Dallas actually entered the fourth quarter down 27 points, but scored 24 unanswered in the final stanza to make it close. A 50-yard Odell Beckham Jr. touchdown run put the game away.

While Dak Prescott vs. Deshaun Watson figures to be fun, the legendary Tom Brady calling his first NFL game is a storyline just as notable.

"Amazing. Obviously having the Cowboys on is a huge draw," said Brady. "As 'America's Team' -- that's going to get a little hard for me to say that all the time, understand they were the competition for a long time. But in this new role, I know the Cowboys, how important they are to this network, they got great storylines. C'mon, Dak Prescott, let's see if he can finally come through.

"Micah Parsons, what a great player he is, and coach McCarthy. So I love covering them, I've been obviously going against them for a long time and now I get to tell everyone how great they are."