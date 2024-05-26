Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid square off on Saturday in the UEFA Champions League final as both sides chase a history-making ending to a memorable season.

Madrid chase a record 15th Champions League title at the end of a domestic and continental campaign of dominance, entering the final as the heavy favorites to win. Dortmund are no slouches, though, defeating Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals en route to their first final since 2013. Their Cinderella story could provide a major challenge to the Spanish giants, who have overcome every obstacle they have faced this season in the Champions League but have looked unbalanced and imperfect on several occasions.

The possibility exists, then, that the 90 minutes on the clock might not be enough to settle the battle for the biggest trophy in European club soccer. Here are the rules ahead of Saturday's big match.

What happens if the game is tied after 90 minutes?

If the score is tied after 90 minutes plus stoppage time, the teams will have to play 30 minutes of extra time immediately. The half-hour will be split in two 15-minute periods with a small break for halftime of extra time, and the whole period will be played in full. There will be no golden goal in extra time since the rule was abolished in 2004.

What happens if the game is tied after 120 minutes?

If the game remains tied after extra time, the teams will immediately take part in a penalty shootout. A coin toss initiated by the referee will decide who goes first and the two teams will take turns lining up for spot kicks. The shootout will begin with each team having five attempts to score and win the match, but if the score is tied after five rounds, the shootout switches to a sudden-death format. At that point, the next round could be the last if one team converts and the other one does not.

The teams will continue taking penalties until one finally has the edge, which will then bring the match to an end.